LeBron James On Warriors Trade Rumors: "It Didn't Go Far At All"

LeBron James has addressed the rumors that he was nearly involved in a trade to the Golden State Warriors prior to the deadline. Speaking with TNT's Inside the NBA prior to the All-Star Game on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers star claimed that he was unaware of the deal prior to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne's reports on it, last week.

Ernie Johnson prompted James with the question of how far the deal went. "It didn't go far at all. I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it," James said. He added that it "never even got to me."

LeBron James Laughs With Steph Curry

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers joke around with one another during their game at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Wojnarowski and Shelburne reported that neither the Lakers nor James was interested in the move. Warriors forward Draymond Green apparently texted Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul in an attempt to sway James. The failed move comes as both the Warriors and Lakers have been struggling. Los Angeles is in ninth place in the Western Conference with a record of 30-26 while Golden State ranks 10th at 27-26. Check out James' comments on the reported trade below.

LeBron James Discusses Trade Rumors

LeBron on the Warriors trade rumors last week: "It didn't go far at all. I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it." pic.twitter.com/C4eUOLOLVt — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 18, 2024

As for the NBA All-Star Game, it featured the return of the Western Conference versus Eastern Conference format. The East ended up taking home the win in a shootout that ended 211-186. Damian Lillard notched the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP award. Be on the lookout for further updates on LeBron James on HotNewHipHop.

