Draymond Green Blames Damian Lillard For His Laughing During Fergie’s National Anthem

Draymond Green says that a remark from Damian Lillard prompted his candid laughter during Fergie's infamous performance of the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. The Golden State Warriors star explained that he was already starting to break when he heard Lillard joke, "They got you, dog."

“You know how you start spiraling, and you gotta get out of it? You just gotta get to the edge?” Green explained to Taylor Rooks over All-Star Weekend. “And she kept going, like, deeper and deeper, and I was like, oh, she’s done. And then she starts spiraling more, I couldn’t believe it, and then, when I really started laughing, Dame was next to me, he was like, ‘They got you, dog.’ So then I really couldn’t hold it in, it was crazy.”

Draymond Green Begins To Laugh During Fergie's Performance

NBA All-Star Draymond Green (on screen) listens as Fergie performs at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, February 18, 2018 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday's All-Star Game saw the return of the Western Conference versus Eastern Conference format. The East took home the win in a shootout that ended 211-186. Damian Lillard notched the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP award, becoming the first player in league history to do so while also winning the 3-point contest the night before. Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Glen Rice, and Larry Bird have all won both awards, but in separate seasons.

Draymond Green Explains His Laughter

Draymond Green talks about Fergie's anthem and being captured reacting to it pic.twitter.com/mFetDcif9c — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 19, 2024

While Green didn't participate in this year's All-Star Game, he's made it on four teams throughout his career. His Warriors teammate, Stephen Curry, did however play in Sunday's game. Be on the lookout for further updates on Draymond Green and the NBA All-Star Weekend on HotNewHipHop.

