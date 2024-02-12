How Many Siblings Does Beyoncé Have?

Though Beyoncé is one of the biggest pop superstars in the world, with more accumulated Grammy wins than any other artist, she tends to keep her personal life and family out of the spotlight. The illustrious singer-songwriter has been a fixture in the music industry for over two decades, with several forays into acting, dancing, and numerous business ventures, often shared with her super-star husband, Jay-Z. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that most members of the general public have no idea that Beyoncé has three siblings, including a half-brother and half-sister, each born from her father's extramarital affairs. Here's a look at each of the "Break My Soul" vocalist's siblings.

Solange Knowles

Of Beyoncé's three siblings, Solange Knowles is far and away the most well-known. Unlike her other two siblings, Solange shares both parents with Beyoncé and has also explored an incredibly successful music career. Solange began as a songwriter for Beyoncé's group Destiny's Child before embarking upon a solo career that spawned four critically acclaimed full-length LPs.

Solange's career has seen many brief hiatuses, wherein the singer chose to step away from music to be close to her family, including her son Julez, who was born in 2004. Her highest-charting release came in the form of 2016's A Seat At The Table, which scored a No. 1 position on the Billboard charts. Solange also famously punched Jay-Z in an elevator at the Met Gala after learning that he had cheated on Beyoncé, in a 2014 incident that has since gone viral. Suffice it to say, the two sisters grew up together and remain close to this day.

Nixon Knowles

Nixon Knowles is the first of two children fathered outside the family by Beyoncé's unfaithful dad, Mathew Knowles. Mathew is a record executive and businessman within the music industry and once served as the manager for Destiny's Child, Beyoncé, and Solange's burgeoning solo careers. In 2010, he engaged in an extramarital relationship with an actress named Alexsandra Wright, resulting in the birth of their son Nixon.

Beyoncé's mother, Tina, sought a divorce shortly after learning of the child's existence. However, Wright alleges that Mathew has never provided for his son financially or offered any fatherly presence to the boy. Despite this messy dynamic, Wright expressed during a 2014 interview with Inside Edition that she hoped Beyoncé and Nixon could meet someday. At the time of this writing, it remains unclear if the famed singer has ever crossed paths with her younger brother.

Koi Knowles

Apparently, 2010 was an incredibly busy year for Mathew Knowles, as the music mogul sired another secret child with another woman during the same year. Per another 2014 piece published in Inside Edition, Knowles shacked up with former dancer and current real estate broker TaQoya Branscomb around the same time Nixon Knowles was conceived.

Mathew and Branscomb's tryst resulted in a daughter named Koi Knowles, whom the music manager also allegedly refused to meet or acknowledge. Branscomb would go on to express regret for her part in the affair. Yet, she has publicly shared that her daughter is a blessing whom she cherishes, even if the only relationship she has with her father is the court-ordered child support payments she receives.

So, of Beyoncé's three siblings, two were born in the same year to separate women, while one has gone on to achieve massive fame. For now, the younger siblings are still growing into their own lane, meaning we may hear more from them in the coming years if they decide to chase musical aspirations like their older sisters.

