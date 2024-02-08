Antonio Brown Claims Shannon Sharpe & JJ Watt Use Steroids

Antonio Brown has taken to social media to name a trio of former NFL players whom Brown alleges used steroids during their career. The players named in Brown's post are Shannon Sharpe, JJ Watt, and Julian Edelman. Of the three named, only one (Edelman) has any documented history with PEDs. Sharpe likely appears on the list due to Brown's ongoing beef with the Hall of Famer turned ESPN pundit. Meanwhile, Watt regularly took the opportunity to troll the NFL for their incessant drug testing of him throughout his career. However, neither man has been conclusively linked to steroid use.

The inclusion of Edelman, however, is not some new bombshell that Brown is unveiling. Edelman was suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season after a positive test for PEDs. The exact substance he was suspended over was not made public and Edelman did not protest the suspension. Sharpe and Watt have not responded to Brown's allegations. Furthermore, Brown did not provide any evidence to back up his claims, meaning they are unsubstantiated at this time.

Meanwhile, Brown has crowned infamous Instagram star Celina Powell CTESPN's "Cracker of the Month" after she got a tattoo of the wide receiver's face on her cheek. Powell is of course best known for her wild IG antics, alleged relationships with a host of hip-hop stars, and recently spent significant time in prison for a 2022 parole violation.

Fans online were quick to roast Powell alongside Brown. "if you get a tattoo on your face you have instantly lowered your rating out of ten by 6 points. She just went from a 4 to a -2. amen," one X user wrote. Many people also pointed to Powell's pornographic history. This included an appearance on Plug Talk, the sexually-loaded podcast from Adam22 and Lena The Plug. However, some people also went after Brown, suggesting he had targeted Powell because she would haven't sex with him.

