Charlamagne Tha God Slams Kanye West As A “Sucka” For Paparazzi Incident

Charlamagne Tha God isn't a fan of Kanye West's latest antics.

BYCole Blake
2023 HOPE Global Forum

Charlamagne Tha God called Kanye West a "sucka" in response to his latest run-in with TMZ in Los Angeles, earlier this week. The rapper snatched a photographer's phone in response to questions about his wife, Bianca Censori, and berated them.

“When that man was yelling at him and his wife last week, he had nothing to say. He skedaddled. Remember? Y’all forgot about that just that fast,” he said before playing audio of the incident. “He had no smoke for that man last week. He skedaddled, got in his vehicle, and wanted no issues. Why he ain’t get in that man’s face and have a conversation with that man? Why didn’t you get in that man’s face and ask him why he was asking you all those questions, why was he talking to you like that, why you ain’t tell him you was a legend?” 

Read More: Kanye West Snatches TMZ Photographer's Phone Following Question About "Controlling" Bianca Censori

Kanye West Poses With Charlie Wilson In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Charlie Wilson (L) and Kanye West attend the ceremony as Charlie Wilson is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 29, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

As for Monday's incident, West was upset with the TMZ reporter for bringing up a story about him "controlling" Censori. "Don't come after me with your dumbass sh*t," West said. "I'm a person bro. You're recording. Don't come ask me that dumbass sh*t. I'm a person." He continued: “You wasn’t asking me sh*t when I couldn’t see my kids and now only have visitation and don’t have rights to where they go to school? You got questions for that, or are you part of the system?”

Charlamagne Calls Out Kanye West

As for the incident Charlamagne was referencing, Ye and Censori were accosted by a stranger in Los Angeles, earlier this month. The man repeatedly shouted "You ain't sh*t, boy!!!" and also called out Playboi Carti. Be on the lookout for further updates on Charlamagne Tha God and Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West & Bianca Censori Yelled And Spat At By Stranger In L.A.: Watch

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.