Charlamagne Tha God Slams Kanye West As A “Sucka” For Paparazzi Incident

Charlamagne Tha God called Kanye West a "sucka" in response to his latest run-in with TMZ in Los Angeles, earlier this week. The rapper snatched a photographer's phone in response to questions about his wife, Bianca Censori, and berated them.

“When that man was yelling at him and his wife last week, he had nothing to say. He skedaddled. Remember? Y’all forgot about that just that fast,” he said before playing audio of the incident. “He had no smoke for that man last week. He skedaddled, got in his vehicle, and wanted no issues. Why he ain’t get in that man’s face and have a conversation with that man? Why didn’t you get in that man’s face and ask him why he was asking you all those questions, why was he talking to you like that, why you ain’t tell him you was a legend?”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Charlie Wilson (L) and Kanye West attend the ceremony as Charlie Wilson is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 29, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

As for Monday's incident, West was upset with the TMZ reporter for bringing up a story about him "controlling" Censori. "Don't come after me with your dumbass sh*t," West said. "I'm a person bro. You're recording. Don't come ask me that dumbass sh*t. I'm a person." He continued: “You wasn’t asking me sh*t when I couldn’t see my kids and now only have visitation and don’t have rights to where they go to school? You got questions for that, or are you part of the system?”

Charlamagne Calls Out Kanye West

Charlamagne Tha God calls Kanye West a “sucka” for snatching the phone from a female paparazzi but not saying anything to the homeless man who yelled at him. pic.twitter.com/psjWEvbvDy — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 30, 2024

As for the incident Charlamagne was referencing, Ye and Censori were accosted by a stranger in Los Angeles, earlier this month. The man repeatedly shouted "You ain't sh*t, boy!!!" and also called out Playboi Carti. Be on the lookout for further updates on Charlamagne Tha God and Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

