Travis Scott Gifts Janitor At His Show $5K, Urges Him To Take Rest Of The Night Off

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now. Overall, he is an artist who has been able to captivate the youth. Although he has certainly seen his fair share of controversies, he continues to elevate as an artist. Moreover, he is someone who has massive concerts that are seen as a large party. When it comes to the Circus Maximus tour, that has most definitely been the case. Every single show has been absolutely wild, and the footage from the events has only added to the overall mystique.

Recently, Travis found himself in Miami where he has a very substantial fanbase. Fans took out their phones to record the concert, and they were met with a pretty incredible sight. As you can see below, in footage obtained by TMZ, Scott offers a janitor $5,000. He noticed the janitor cleaning up the moshpit, and he didn't think it was necessary. Not to mention, he wanted the man to have a nice break for himself. Scott told the man to take the money, enjoy the rest of the show, and join the moshpit. Needless to say, the worker obliged.

Travis Scott With An Amazing Gift

These types of instances have been common at Travis Scott's shows as of late. Overall, he has been giving out cash and even some shoes. Just a few nights ago, he even gave a seven-year-old fan a shoutout. Clearly, Scott is for the people and he wants to continue showing the love. His album Utopia was one of the top-selling albums of 2023 and even in 2024, it is getting its fair share of love. Only time will tell whether or not Scott has any plans to drop again. After all, it took five years between Utopia and Astroworld.

