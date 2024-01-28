Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Radiant Emerald” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is set to make waves with its upcoming "Radiant Emerald" colorway. This anticipated release introduces a tasteful combination of style and performance, showcasing a translucent blue rubber sole seamlessly integrated with a pristine white midsole, providing both durability and visual appeal. Crafted from white mesh, the upper discreetly features a pattern incorporating the significant numbers 8 and 24, paying homage to Kobe's iconic jerseys. Adding a touch of vibrancy, emerald blue accents elegantly adorn the Nike Swoosh and the Kobe Bryant signature near the heel.

Further detailing includes a white sock liner and the Kobe Bryant logo on the tongue, contributing to the overall polished aesthetic. The "Radiant Emerald" colorway not only elevates the Nike Kobe 8 Protro's on-court performance but also offers a stylish statement for sneaker enthusiasts. Anticipated to be a sought-after choice among fans, this tasteful design is poised to capture attention with its clean and vibrant appearance. Overall, this pair solidified its place as a standout option in the world of basketball footwear.

Read More: New Balance Kawhi 4 Gets A First Look

"Radiant Emerald" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Image via Nike

First, with a sleek design, the sneakers showcase a translucent blue rubber sole, complemented by a pristine white midsole. Also, the upper, crafted from white mesh, subtly incorporates a pattern featuring the numbers 8 and 24, a nod to Kobe's iconic jerseys. Further, emerald blue accents grace the Nike Swoosh and the Kobe Bryant signature near the heel. Finally, additional touches include a white sock liner and the Kobe Bryant logo adorning the tongue.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Radiant Emerald" is going to drop on February 8th, 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $190 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 11 Low “Legend Pink” Drop Details

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.