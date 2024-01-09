Las Vegas Judge Attacker Deobra Redden In Court Again On Separate Charges After Sentencing

Very few victims have the opportunity to sentence their attackers in court, but on Monday (January 8), Judge Mary Kay Holthus once again came face to face with Deobra Redden while seated comfortably at her bench. 2024 began on a wild note in Las Vegas, as the latter lunged at the former during a court hearing for attempted battery conviction charges last week. The incident led to time spent in isolation, as well as a "2C" inmate classification. This is the most restriction an inmate at Clark County Jail can receive, TMZ reports.

When returning to Nevada court this week, the alleged criminal had guards on each side of him, covers on his hands, and a mesh face mask. Even with the past tension between them, Holthus kept her composure during sentencing. She agreed with prosecutors in giving Redden a 19-48 month sentence for the battery incident. Today (January 9), he's speaking with a different judge in regard to his latest crimes, for which he's facing 13 charges.

Read More: Kenneth Petty's "Violent Past" Raises Issues In $724K Lawsuit, Nicki Minaj Faces "Provoking" Accusations

Judge Mary Kay Holthus Sentences Her Attacker in Las Vegas

According to FOX 5 Vegas, Redden has a long list of felony counts against him. Attempted murder against an older person, battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm against an older person, and extortion are all named. Elsewhere, prosecutors say the inmate is guilty of unlawful act regarding fluid by a prisoner in confinement, and battery by a probationer or parolee. "In the next few days, my office will be reviewing all of the reports to determine what charges to bring based on Mr. Redden’s behaviour in court," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the outlet. "We’re reviewing all the reports, the witness statements, the extent of the injuries suffered by persons, certainly felony charges without a doubt."

The past few months have been particularly busy in the crime world, with the YSL RICO trial, YNW Melly's impending double murder retrial, and Jonathan Majors' guilty verdict among topics making headlines. Unfortunately for the Florida native, his day in court has been postponed, meaning he'll be spending even more time awaiting his fate in a cell. Read the latest on Melly at the link below, and check back later for any updates on the situation in Las Vegas.

Read More: YNW Melly's Retrial Postponed, Judge Grants Motions To Exclude Evidence

[Via] [Via]