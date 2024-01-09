Cedric The Entertainer's 7 Funniest Movies

Cedric The Entertainer is currently trending due to allegations of joke thievery from Katt Williams. The comedian, born Cedric Antonio Kyles, is one of many victims of William's now-viral appearance on Club Shay Shay. Whether the allegations are true or not, Cedric The Entertainer is an acclaimed comedian who has amassed nearly 100 credited appearances in some of the greatest comedic projects in the last several decades. After making his breakout on-screen appearance as Bo in 1998's Ride, Cedric has gone on to become a household name, with his trademark comedic delivery leaving audiences in stitches. Here's a look at seven of the actor's funniest movies.

7. A Haunted House (2013)

In the horror comedy A Haunted House, Cedric The Entertainer plays Father Williams. Father Williams is a priest who is called upon to exercise demons found in a young couple's home. The film serves as a satirical parody of modern horror films such as the Paranormal Activity franchise. The hilarious on-screen chemistry of Cedric The Entertainer and Marlon Wayans is a bedrock for the film's plot. The movie exists in a similar vein to the iconic Scary Movie franchise, examining well-tread tropes from genre films with a comedic lens. Though Cedric's role in the film is relatively minor, he makes a lasting impression and stands out as one of the funniest elements of the laugh-out-loud film.

6. Madagascar (2005)

In addition to appearing in live-action, Cedric has lent his voice to a number of classic animated comedies. In the 2005 hit family film Madagascar, Cedric's vocal talent shines as Maurice, the laid-back lemur. The film holds an ensemble of highly talented comedians, including Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, and Sacha Baron Cohen. Throughout the film, Maurice is paired with Sacha Baron Cohen's King Julian, the leader of the titular island's lemur tribe. Maurice frequently attempts to advise the king with forward-thinking and rational solutions and is often ignored to great humorous effect. Cedric The Entertainer has reprised this role in several spin-offs and sequels, proving the versatility of his comedy.

5. Be Cool (2005)

The very same year that Madagascar premiered, Cedric The Entertainer starred in the massive ensemble comedy Be Cool. The film, which continues the story of the 1995 film Get Shorty, centers on a gangster turned film producer who sets his sights on the music business. In the movie, Cedric portrays a rap mogul who balances the rough and rugged lifestyle of a street thug with the glamorous world of fame and fortune. His character, Sin LaSalle, is often flanked by a posse of cohorts who provide a hilarious back-and-forth charisma for the trained comedian to riff against. Though the film lacks praise from traditional critics, fans of the Entertainer's work will surely find themselves laughing.

4. Barbershop 2: Back In Business (2004)

The 59-year-old comedian gained widespread recognition for his pivotal role in the Barbershop film franchise. In the hilarious and heartfelt sequel to the 2002 original, Cedric The Entertainer appears alongside Ice Cube and many returning talent to crack wise about modern pop culture and the state of the hood. Barbershop 2: Back in Business sees the titular salon face challenges as a trendy chain opens up next door. This forces Cedric's Eddie Walker and his crew of barbers to spring into action to save their small business in the wake of a corporate takeover.

3. Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

In this family road trip comedy, Cedric takes on the role of Nate Johnson, the patriarch of the Johnson family. Chaos ensues as the family embarks on a cross-country journey to attend a family reunion, and Cedric's comedy shines through. His interactions with the eccentric characters encountered on the trip and the mishaps that befall the Johnsons make Johnson Family Vacation a laugh-out-loud comedy with a ton of heart. The film also serves as the very first feature film credit for Aquaman's Jason Momoa.

2. Code Name: The Cleaner (2007)

Code Name: The Cleaner features Cedric The Entertainer in the lead role as Jake Rogers, a man who has lost his memory after mysteriously waking up next to a dead FBI agent. As he shadows a secret government agent played by Lucy Liu, Jake slowly regains his memory and begins to piece together his identity as either an average janitor or a deep-cover spy, depending on who he asks. This film features Cedric front-and-center and allows the comedian to flex a wide range of comedic talent.

1. Barbershop (2002)

In what should come as no surprise, the number one pick for the funniest Cedric The Entertainer film is 2002's Barbershop. The comedian steals the show in this ensemble comedy, as evidenced by his highlighted placement in the trailer. Cedric shines as Eddie, the talkative barber with a penchant for sharing his unfiltered opinions, often tasked with punctuating a scene using a series of hilarious monologues and sharp one-liners. Despite what Katt Williams may have to say about the beloved comedian, Cedric elevates Barbershop to the status of a certified classic.

