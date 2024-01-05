AJ McLean & Wife Rochelle's Relationship Timeline

AJ McLean is best known for his work as a singer, dancer, and founding member of the hit boyband Backstreet Boys. Beyond his work on the microphone and the stage, the "Shape Of My Heart" singer is a family man, raising two daughters alongside his long-time wife Rochelle. Despite the pair appearing to be the picture of happiness throughout their more than 12-year marriage, AJ and Rochelle have recently announced an official end to their relationship. Though the two have decided to part ways, the family they share will always unite them. Here's a look into the full timeline of their relationship.

2008: The Couple First Meet

AJ McLean first met Rochelle in 2008 while she was working as a waitress at the Saddle Ranch in West Hollywood. AJ was immediately smitten, though Rochelle held reservations about agreeing to go on a date. According to the couple, she would continue to reject AJ's advances for a full year before finally agreeing to go on their first date.

Rochelle McLean, formerly Rochelle Karidis, finally agreed to go on a date with the Backstreet Boy in March 2009. When asked about his first date with his wife on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, AJ McLean explained, “She was gone for a year … she came back a year later. I asked her out again, and March 22nd, 2009, was our first date.”

December 2011: The Couple Marry After 2 Years Of Dating

After seeing each other romantically for only 10 months, AJ McLean proposed to Rochelle on his birthday in January 2010. Just under two years later, the couple finally tied the knot. AJ and Rochelle were married at the Beverly Hills Hotel in December 2011, with a beautiful gothic-themed ceremony.

November 2012: The Couple Welcome Their First Child

In November of 2012, AJ and Rochelle McLean began a family, welcoming their first daughter Elliott. The original name assigned to their daughter at birth was Ava, though the child chose to change her name at the age of 9 to more appropriately reflect her identity.

The "I Want It That Way" vocalist explained in a write-up in People that he supports his daughter completely in changing her name, though he specified that she still identifies as female, stating, "When my daughter asked to change her name to Elliott, initially, I didn't know if it was a transgender thing, which it is not, but it is a personal choice. And it is her body, it's her name, it's her everything."

March 2017: The McLean Family Welcomes A Second Daughter

AJ and Rochelle McLean's second daughter, Lyric, was born in March 2017. The Backstreet Boys singer is one of several prominent musicians to name his child Lyric after his affinity for music, putting him in the company of Glenn Medeiros, Royce Da 5'9", and several others. Unlike her older sister, Lyric McLean has not yet expressed any dissatisfaction with her given name.

March 2023: The Couple Agree To A "Temporary" Separation

In March 2023, AJ and Rochelle confirmed that they were separating after 11 years of marriage. When they first announced the separation, the couple held firm that they had hopes of reconciling after spending some time apart, but it ultimately appears that that hasn't been the case. In a statement to Us, the couple said, “Marriage is hard but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future.”

January 2024: The Couple Decide To Officially End Their Marriage

Despite their initial plans to regroup and return to their marriage, the couple officially announced on January 1 that they had given up on the relationship. While the pair have acknowledged that their separation revealed fundamental differences in their relationship, AJ and Rochelle McLean have maintained a positive friendship throughout the split. The pair will continue to healthily co-parent and have asked for respect and privacy as they navigate their next chapter. Despite the duo not enduring, it is clear that their family shares a lot of love.

