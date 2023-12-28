Goodie Mob Reflects On Hearing Tupac's "Hit Em Up" Before Its Release

Goodie Mob, the iconic hip-hop group, recently took a trip down memory lane. They sat down in an interview with HipHopDX and shared stories. They reminisced about a pivotal moment in their past when they were privy to 2Pac's now legendary diss track, "Hit 'Em Up," before its official release. During the interview with HipHopDX, Big Gipp shared insights into the atmosphere surrounding that time, shedding light on the tension within the industry and their connections to both camps involved. “I think the 2Pac song was just so incredible because of the time and the space that we heard it in,” Big Gipp expressed. He captured the essence of a moment that resonated deeply with the hip-hop community. The context, both within the industry and the relationships they held with both camps, added a layer of complexity to their experience. It was, as Gipp described, a very peculiar time.

Reflecting on the impact of "Hit 'Em Up," Gipp continued, “But to hear that record at the time, it was the smash that we thought it was when he played it. It was the rawest record that we heard at that time." Gipp's words paint a vivid picture of the raw energy and authenticity that emanated from 2Pac's unreleased track, capturing the essence of a moment that would go down in hip-hop history. Acknowledging the skepticism that surrounded the track for years, Gipp asserted, “A lot of people, for 20 years, said that he was lyin’, but now we know he wasn’t lyin’.” This revelation adds a layer of vindication to 2Pac's authenticity, affirming that the content of "Hit 'Em Up" was, indeed, a raw and unfiltered expression of the truth.

Goodie Mob On Tupac's "Hit Em Up"

“Everything about that record was true,” Gipp concluded, emphasizing the realness encapsulated in 2Pac's words. The interview provides a unique glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the hip-hop world during a time of intense rivalry and creative fervor. Gipp's reflection on such moments highlights the respect and reverence these artists have for each other, even in the face of industry tension.

In essence, the interview dives into the impact of 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up." Furthermore it also offers a poignant reminder of the power of music to encapsulate and express the complex emotions and realities of life, both within and beyond the studio.

HNHH!

