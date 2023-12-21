Playboi Carti Delivered A Hypnotic Banger With "Over"

Playboi Carti has been dropping a whole lot of music as of late. Overall, this is kind of surprising. Carti is a mysterious artist and we don't typically hear him drop singles in succession. However, he has given us three incredible tracks in just a short amount of time. It has been an impressive display, and fans are definitely happy about what they are hearing. With that said, his upcoming album is certainly making us nostalgic for Whole Lotta Red.

It also helps that Whole Lotta Red dropped on Christmas Day in 2020. At the height of the pandemic, Carti swooped in and ultimately saved Christmas. The album may have been a bit divisive at first, but there is no doubt that it was a success. At this point, it is considered a classic, and on this wonderful Thursday, we offer a throwback. Below, you can find the track "Over" which was a callback of sorts to 2018's Die Lit.

Playboi Carti Has Hits

This is a song with hypnotic production that completely takes over. It will immediately leave you in a trance as Carti delivers some nice vocals that fit the track perfectly. No, this song is not about the bars. Instead, it is simply about the vibes. It makes for a great listen and it is one of the many reasons why WLR is a fantastic body of work.

Quotable Lyrics:

We rob the bank 'cause we want profit (Damn)

We took our share and kept it solid (What? What? What?)

We took that route 'cause we about it (Yeah)

Say you catchin' them bodies, I highly doubt it (Catchin' them bodies, what? Yeah)

