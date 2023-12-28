"The Cosby Show" Stars: Where Are They Now?

The Cosby Show was a beloved family sitcom that aired for eight seasons on NBC. The show, which ran from 1984 until 1992, serves as a comedy classic, launching the careers of many stars. Unfortunately, many fans feel that the series's legacy has been tarnished by its eponymous star. Long before Bill Cosby was known as a reviled sexual predator, the comedian upheld a squeaky-clean image that assisted in normalizing wealth, happiness, and prosperity in black American television. Despite the asterisk placed on Cosby's legacy, the pioneering series' other major stars have all gone on to do great things.

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad starred in The Cosby Show as family matriarch Clair Huxtable. As a working lawyer and mother of five, Clair acts as a quintessential 1980s icon, grounding the series amid her husband Cliff's goofy antics. Since the show concluded in 1992, Rashad has continued her illustrious film and television career. Her most notable roles include Diana DuBois in the Fox drama Empire, as well as Adonis Creed's mother Mary Anne in the Creed trilogy. Most recently, Rashad appeared in the television series Diarra From Detroit, which premiered in June 2023.

Sabrina Le Beauf

The eldest of the Huxtable clan, Sondra, was portrayed by Sabrina Le Beauf. Though the character didn't appear until the show's 10th episode, she stayed on for over 175 appearances, making her an instantly recognizable figure to '80s television fans. Since The Cosby Show ended, Le Beauf has gone on to appear in such projects as Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Sinbad Show, and the Bill Cosby-created animated series Fatherhood. Sabrina Le Beauf stepped away from on-camera work in the 2010s to focus on her stage career. These days, you can find her frequently leading plays with the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C.

Lisa Bonét

The Huxtables' second child, Denise, was known for her eclectic wardrobe and wandering spirit. Lisa Bonét even went on to lead a Cosby Show spinoff series titled A Different World from 1987-1989, which followed the character's journey through college. Following the success of the show, Bonét appeared in several films. The actress starred in blockbusters including Enemy of the State, High Fidelity, and Road to Paloma. In recent years, Lisa Bonét has focussed on raising her two children, whom she shares with Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner starred in The Cosby Show as the Huxtables' only son, noted troublemaker Theo. Once the show concluded in 1992, Warner continued to star in sitcom roles, including a semi-autobiographical series titled Malcolm & Eddie alongside Eddie Griffin. The actor has since amassed dozens of IMDb credits in series' such as Listen Up, Dexter, The Michael J. Fox Show, Key and Peele, and Community. Warner has appeared in 5 separate television roles in 2023 alone, with a rumored upcoming appearance in a film titled Christmas Kennel.

Tempestt Bledsoe

Tempestt Bledsoe portrayed the overachieving third daughter of the Huxtable family, Vanessa. As a fan-favorite character, Vanessa exhibited clear signs of ambition and drive from her professional parents. Unlike other actors on this list, Bledsoe has chosen to step away from on-screen work in recent years. The acclaimed actress has appeared in small roles on many television programs in the years since The Cosby Show ended, with her most recent appearance being a 2019 episode of Family Reunion.

Keshia Knight Pulliam

Keshia Knight Pulliam starred in The Cosby Show as Rudy, the affluent family's youngest child. Once the show rolled credits for the last time, Pulliam went on to lead several other projects. Most notably, the actress has collaborated on numerous films and shows with Tyler Perry. Keshia Knight Pulliam has been a series regular on Perry's House of Payne since 2007, appearing in 200 episodes. Last Spring, the actress gave birth to her second child, whom she shares with her husband, actor Brad James.

