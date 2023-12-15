William Levy Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?

Explore William Levy's journey to fame, his acting career, personal life, and philanthropy to understand his impressive net worth in 2023.

BYJake Skudder
William Levy

William Levy has an estimated net worth of around $6 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born on August 29, 1980, in Cojimar, Cuba, Levy's journey from his humble beginnings to becoming a Cuban-American icon is a tale of talent, perseverance, and charisma.

Levy's life story is as captivating as his on-screen performances. Raised by his single mother, Barbara, in a secular household, he immigrated to Miami, Florida, as a teenager. His early life in Miami was marked by a blend of cultural influences and a growing passion for the arts. After high school, he pursued business administration at St. Thomas University on a baseball scholarship. His foray into the entertainment world began with modeling for Next Models Agency. Shortly after, he made appearances in Spanish TV reality shows on Telemundo. Levy's charm and talent quickly caught the eye of audiences and industry professionals alike.

Read More: Benjamin Bratt Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?

Breakthrough In Acting

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Levy's acting career took off with roles in various Spanish-language TV productions, including Olvidarte Jamas, Mi Vida Eres Tu, and Acorralada. His breakthrough came with the Mexican telenovela Pasion, which catapulted him to stardom in the Spanish-speaking world.

Transition To Mainstream Success

DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 14: William Levy visits "Despierta America" at Univision Studios on April 14, 2023 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

Levy's transition to mainstream American entertainment was marked by his appearance in Jennifer Lopez's music video "I'm Into You" in 2011. This exposure led to his participation in the 14th season of ABC's Dancing With The Stars, where he finished in third place, further expanding his fan base.

Read More: Evan Ross Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?

Diverse Roles & Achievements

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Latino Victory Project)

Levy's versatility as an actor is evident in his diverse roles. He starred in the erotic drama Addicted and co-starred in Tyler Perry's The Single Moms Club. His role in The Veil and his portrayal of Mateo Ferrera in the Fox musical drama series Star showcased his ability to adapt to different genres and characters.

Personal Life & Philanthropy

(Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Ocean Drive)

Beyond the screen, Levy's personal life has been equally eventful. He has been in a long-term relationship with Elizabeth Guitierrez, with whom he has two children. Levy is also known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in supporting low-income families in Mexico.

Real Estate Ventures

(Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images)

Levy's business acumen extends to real estate, with significant investments in property. In 2017, he and Elizabeth jointly purchased a property in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for $700,000, demonstrating his savvy in diversifying his income sources.

Conclusion

William Levy's net worth of $6 million in 2023 is a reflection of his successful career in modeling, acting, and his smart investments. His journey from a Cuban immigrant to a celebrated actor and model is an inspiring story of determination and hard work. As he continues to charm audiences worldwide, Levy's legacy in the entertainment industry is sure to grow.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Jake Skudder
Jake is the SEO Content Lead for HotNewHipHop. He has more than ten years of experience covering mixed martial arts, pro wrestling, gaming and music across a number of publications, starting at SEScoops in 2012 under the name Jake Jeremy. His work has also been featured on GiveMeSport, Sportskeeda, Pro Sports Extra, Wrestling Headlines, NoobFeed, Wrestlingnewsco and Keen Gamer, again under the name Jake Jeremy. Previously, he worked as the Editor in Chief of 24Wrestling, building the site’s profile with a view to selling the domain, which was accomplished in 2019. As well as his work for HNHH, Jake is also the Editor in Chief for Fight Fans, a combat sports and pro wrestling site that was launched in January 2021 and broke into the millions of pageviews within the first two years. Jake also previously worked for the biggest independent wrestling company in the UK, PROGRESS Wrestling, as PR Head and Head of Media across the company's social channels. Jake's favourite Hip Hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy, The Beastie Boys and Body Count.