2 Chainz Wife: Who Is The Rapper Married To?

Tauheed K. Epps, better known as 2 Chainz, is not just a Grammy and BET Award-winning rapper; he's also a dedicated family man. At the heart of his personal life is his wife, Kesha Ward, with whom he shares a beautiful love story and three children. As they approach their sixth wedding anniversary in 2024, let's delve into the life of Kesha Ward, a woman of substance and success in her own right.

Kesha Ward, 43, stands out as a businesswoman and philanthropist, carving her own path distinct from her husband's musical career. Since 2016, she has owned A Gift From Heaven, a preschool and childcare facility in Atlanta. Her entrepreneurial spirit doesn't stop there; she's also the founder of the TRU Foundation, a non-profit supporting the African American community in Atlanta, and the CEO of Bouncing with Harmony LLC, an entertainment establishment. Moreover, Kesha's academic background includes a Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and corrections from Alabama State University, obtained in 2002.

Read More: 2 Chainz Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

A Mother & Partner

Kesha and 2 Chainz share three children: daughters Heaven (born 2008) and Harmony (born 2012), and son Halo (born 2015). Their family life, often shared on Kesha's Instagram to her 113,000 followers, reflects a close-knit and loving unit. The couple's journey to marriage was unique, with 2 Chainz proposing twice. Per People, the first proposal occurred at the BET Awards in 2013, but they delayed the wedding due to their busy lives. The second, more public proposal happened at the Met Gala in 2018, leading to a tearful and joyous acceptance by Kesha.

A Wedding To Remember

The couple's wedding, held at the Gianni Versace Mansion in Miami on August 18, 2018, was nothing short of extravagant. Furthermore, the ceremony featured a white Bengal tiger and a star-studded guest list, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, and Gucci Mane. Kesha's elegance was on full display as she walked down the aisle in a mermaid wedding dress to John Legend’s “All Of Me,” later changing into a stunning red gown for the reception, while 2 Chainz donned a gold blazer.

Read More: 2 Chainz Snaps Proof Of Kanye West & Lil Wayne's Bromance At Wedding

FAQs About Kesha Ward

Who is Kesha Ward? Kesha Ward is a businesswoman, philanthropist, and the wife of rapper 2 Chainz.

Kesha Ward is a businesswoman, philanthropist, and the wife of rapper 2 Chainz. What businesses does Kesha Ward own? She owns A Gift From Heaven, a preschool in Atlanta, and is the CEO of Bouncing with Harmony LLC.

She owns A Gift From Heaven, a preschool in Atlanta, and is the CEO of Bouncing with Harmony LLC. How many children do Kesha Ward and 2 Chainz have? They have three children: Heaven, Harmony, and Halo.

They have three children: Heaven, Harmony, and Halo. When did Kesha Ward and 2 Chainz get married? They married on August 18, 2018, at the Gianni Versace Mansion in Miami.

They married on August 18, 2018, at the Gianni Versace Mansion in Miami. Did 2 Chainz propose to Kesha Ward more than once? Yes, he first proposed at the BET Awards in 2013 and again at the Met Gala in 2018.

Kesha Ward, the wife of 2 Chainz, is a remarkable figure in her own right. Her journey with the rapper is a testament to their strong bond and shared commitment to family and community. As they continue to navigate life together, Kesha's individual achievements and their collective story remain an inspiring narrative of love, partnership, and success.