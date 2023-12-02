Juice WRLD Turns 25: He Had Everyone Enamored With What He Would Eventually Become On "Lucid Dreams"

Not every rapper who touches a microphone is destined to leave behind a lasting impact on the genre. There are just some who have a little extra something that almost every listener can get behind. One of those names was Juice WRLD. Born in the talent-rich city of Chicago back on December 2, 1998, Jarad Higgins was essentially an immediate success.

He broke through in 2018 with what many hip-hop heads and Juice fans would agree is his best album. It would be his debut LP, Goodbye & Good Riddance. It has almost officially been five years since its release on December 10. This may also be Juice's hit-filled tracklist. You have tracks such as "All Girls Are The Same," "Wasted" with Lil Uzi Vert, "Lean Wit Me," and countless more. But, without a doubt, "Lucid Dreams" is Jarad's magnum opus.

Relisten To "Lucid Dreams" By Juice WRLD

It was the song that put him on the map. Especially, with Lyrical Lemonade assisting in the production of the music video, it was a surefire mega song. It turned out to be just that, with over 942 million views on YouTube, 2.3 plus billion streams on Spotify, and going Diamond in February of 2022. It was so difficult to choose just one song that encapsulates what Juice meant and still means for hip-hop. But, that in and of itself is why he is such an icon and will be forever entrenched in the lore of the genre. Juice would have turned 25 today and we at HNHH wanted to remember him for everything he has done. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go to his family and friends.

What were your initial thoughts on Juice WRLD's hit song, "Lucid Dreams?" Where does this song rank for you amongst the rest of his biggest tracks? Will anyone else in the emo rap scene be able to replicate the impact he has left behind?

Quotable Lyrics:

I still see your shadows in my room

Can't take back the love that I gave you

It's to the point where I love and I hate you

And I cannot change you, so I must replace you, oh

Easier said than done, I thought you were the one

Listenin' to my heart instead of my head

