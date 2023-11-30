Mikey Williams Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanor Offense

Highly touted basketball prospect Mikey Williams has pled guilty to a single misdemeanor offense. Prosecutors announced that Williams, who is a freshman at Memphis, will have his nine felony charges reduced to a single misdemeanor. However, he must meet a number of conditions by his sentencing date in August 2024. These conditions include the completion of 80 hours of community service and the completion of both gun safety and anger management courses. Furthermore, Williams is prohibited from owning a firearm for 10 years.

Prior to his plea deal, Williams was facing up to 28 years in prison if found guilty of the nine felonies he had been charged with. The charges stemmed from an incident in April. Williams reportedly discharged a firearm at a vehicle containing six people that was leaving his home in California. No one was injured by police came down on hard on the basketball star. However, the deal means that Williams only pleads guilty to one count of making criminal threats.

Does Mikey Williams Have A Future At Memphis?

However, the legal victory for Williams does little to change his status within the Memphis basketball program. While Williams attends online classes at the school, he is not permitted to engage in team basketball activities until his legal situation is resolved. As his plea is conditional, his status will remain unresolved until he is sentenced. Barring an unforeseen turn of events, this means that Williams will miss the entirety of the 2023-24 season. Furthermore, Memphis will likely wait until his sentencing hearing in August of next year to make a call about his future with the team.

However, even without Williams on the floor, Memphis has gotten off to a strong start to the season. They are 5-1, including major wins over Michigan and then-No. 20 Arkansas. Despite this, their unbeaten start was ended in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship Game. A late rally by the Tigers was not enough to overcome Villanova. Memphis is next in action on Saturday. However, they have at least one more ranked matchup before the end of the year. On December 10, they take on Texas A&M, currently ranked at No. 14.

