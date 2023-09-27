Mikey Williams Not Practicing With Team Amid Gun Charges

Memphis freshman Mikey Williams remains away from team practices as he awaits a court hearing on gun charges leveled at him earlier this year. While Williams is enrolled in online classes at the university, he does not have team facilities or is participating in team activities. The university has stated that this will remain the case "until his pending legal process is complete. The process to assess and determine his status with the team will be initiated at that time."

Williams is the #49-ranked recruit in ESPN's Class of 2023 and had millions of followers on social media. However, the 6"2 shooting guard out of San Ysidro, California made headlines earlier this year when he reportedly shot at a vehicle leaving his residence. He now faces five charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of firing into an occupied vehicle. After pleading not guilty in April, his preliminary hearing was postponed three times and is currently scheduled for October 10.

Memphis Preparing For Season Without Williams

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 28: San Ysidros Mikey Williams plays during a high school basketball game against Las Vegas Bishop Gorman Jan. 28, 2023 in San Diego.

Williams did not join the team for their summer trip to the Dominican Republic and missed the first week of official practices. Memphis open their season against Jackson State on November 6 and have two exhibition games in late October. The future for Williams remains unclear at this time. Penny Hardaway and other team officials have declined to comment about the matter at this time. However, while he is their best recruit, he is not Memphis' only recruit. Furthermore, the Tigers have a bevy of transfers also joining the program.

Also joining the Tigers this season are several other top-tier recruits. There is Williams' high-school teammate Javonte Taylor, who is ranked #67 by ESPN. Furthermore, there is Ashton Hardaway, son of Tigers' coach Penny and ESPN's #92 recruit. Last season, Memphis won the AAC tournament but crashed out in the first round of the NCAA tournament against #25 Florida Atlantic. Williams' case remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

