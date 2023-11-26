OnlyFans Star Joshua Hopkins Arrested Over Brutal Altercation At Nobu

OnlyFans model Joshua Hopkins' recent getaway to the Bahamas didn't go as planned, it appears. He visited Nobu on Paradise Island for a bite to eat, but unfortunately, it wasn't as luxurious of an experience as one would expect. He told TMZ that he and the friend he had gone out to eat with, Jason Luv, were getting some attention from other diners wanting photos. This in itself wasn't a problem, but according to him, things soon took a turn for the worst.

Hopkins says that the trouble began when Jason went to the bathroom, and he was sitting at their table by himself. He claims to have noticed a nearby couple staring him down, which he responded to by making eye contact. According to him, the woman then confronted him, standing up and shouting, "Who the f*** do you think you are?!?"

Read More: Chrisean Rock Speaks On Tamar Braxton Concert Fight After Getting Fake Tooth Resealed: Watch

Joshua Hopkins Pops Off In The Bahamas

At that point, Hopkins says that the woman's husband approached him and got violent, and a full-blown brawl ensued. In a clip from the incident, the two men are seen struggling on the ground, when who is presumably the man's wife smashes a glass on the adult performer's head. He claims that he had to be hospitalized for the injuries this caused, though he decided not to press charges. According to him, they appeared to be intoxicated, and he didn't want to put a damper on their trip. In a turn of events, however, they pressed charges on him.

Hopkins recalls authorities showing up at where he was staying the following day. They arrested him for assault and property damage, and he spent three days behind bars for the incident. On top of his jail time, he says he also had to pay an $800 fine for damaging the couple's clothes and shoes during the incident. What do you think of Joshua Hopkins getting arrested for his altercation at Nobu? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Yelled At By Audience Member Who Threatened To Beat Him Up: Watch

[Via]