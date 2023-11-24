How Many Siblings Are In The Smollett Family?

The Smollett siblings, a talented and diverse group, have made their mark on the entertainment industry. Each of the six siblings has greatly contributed to the world of film, television, and the culinary arts. While there are several notable sibling groups in the industry, it’s not often one sees a group this large. Additionally, they have been in front of the camera since the ‘90s, and a couple of them continue to grace our screens even now. The Smollett siblings remain very close and continue to shower each other with love on social media.

Jojo Smollett (46)

Born on August 28, 1977, Jojo is the oldest of the Smollett siblings. Born into a creative household, in his teen years, Jojo shared his artistic journey with his five younger siblings. He starred alongside them in the 1994 sitcom, On Our Own. In the show, he played the role of Jimi Jerrico, which he is still best known for today. The show wrapped up in 1995, and Jojo has mostly kept a low profile following its finale. However, he appeared on the Food Network cooking show Smollett Eats in 2016. It only ran for one season and contains six episodes.

Jazz Smollett (43)

Born on April 1, 1980, Jazz Smollett may not be as popular as some of her younger siblings but she has been active in the entertainment industry. Like her elder brother, she starred in On Our Own between 1994 and 1995, and she was 16 years old at the time. Her role as Jai Jerrico was her debut and remains her most popular TV role. Over the years, Jazz has appeared in a number of reality TV shows. For example, she produced and co-hosted the CLEO TV series, Living by Design, along with her brother Jake. In addition, she has also appeared on Home & Family, The Chew, Rachael Ray, and Smollett Eats, among others.

Jussie Smollett (41)

Born on June 21, 1982, and most popularly known for his role as Jamal Lyon in Fox’s hit show Empire, Jussie Smollett is an actor and singer. Before his role in On Our Own, he made his first appearance on A Little Piece of Heaven. It was a 1991 television film, and Jussie was only 9 years old at the time. Subsequently, he gained prominence and appeared in a considerable number of films and TV shows between 1992 and 2018. Besides Empire, he also starred in The Skinny (2012), Alien: Covenant (2017), and Star (2017), among others.

In 2019, Jussie was alleged to have orchestrated a hate crime hoax and was subsequently charged with a class 4 felony. Although the initial charges were dropped, Jussie was indicted again in 2020, and charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct. This time, the actor was found guilty of all but one of the six counts. He was initially given two-and-a-half years of probation after serving a 150-day sentence at county jail. However, pending the appeal of his conviction, which is ongoing, he was released on bond a few days after the sentencing. In any case, it is important to note that Jussie Smollett has maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal.

Jurnee Smollett (37)

Born on October 1, 1986, Jurnee is the second of two girls among the Smollett siblings. She began her acting career at the age of six, starring in an episode of Out All Night (1992). Afterward, she also bagged roles in Full House, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, and Martin before finally appearing in On Our Own. Of all six Smollett siblings, Jurnee also has the most extensive filmography. Furthermore, she has received the most accolades for her acting, earning multiple wins and nominations across several awarding bodies. Popular projects and shows she has starred in include Birds Of Prey, Grey’s Anatomy, and Lovecraft Country, among others.

Jake Smollett (34)

Jake was born on July 28, 1989, and has been in front of the camera since he was a baby. In fact, his first gig was as a diaper model. As he grew, it didn’t take long for him to secure a role in his first scripted show, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper. Subsequently, he also starred in On Our Own as Joc Jerrico, as well as a handful of other shows. Notably, he appeared in the critically acclaimed film, Eve’s Bayou (1997), alongside his sister Jurnee. Additionally, he has co-hosted Living by Design with his other sister, Jazz, since 2018.

Jocqui Smollett (30)

The youngest of the Smollett siblings, Jocqui Smollett, born August 1st, 1993, starred in On Our Own when he was only an infant. Surprisingly, unlike most of his siblings, he focused on a different career path as he grew up. Jocqui is the only one out of them who isn’t actively working in the entertainment industry. Per his Instagram, Jocqui is a technologist and works in real estate and economic justice. However, he did also appear on Smollett Eats and is billed as a producer on the show.

