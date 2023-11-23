Dwight Howard Delivers Message About Satan While Bumping Drake: Watch

Dwight Howard has been in the news a lot lately.

Dwight Howard is someone who has been having some issues as of late. Overall, a lot of this stems from the fact that he was accused of sexual assault. He is currently in a lawsuit over these claims, and many are confused as to what really went down. However, Howard has maintained his innocence and claims he did nothing wrong. Moreover, he was recently rejected from the Golden State Warriors, which was a blow to his chances of an NBA comeback.

Having said all of that, Howard has been looking to engage with his audience on social media. His live streams on Instagram and on TikTok have been interesting, to say the least. Sometimes, he will go on weird tangents, and no one knows where he is trying to lead people. In his latest TikTok Live, that is exactly what he did. This time around, however, he was trying to talk about Satan and the temptation that Satan tries to dangle in front of people. You can see his rant, below.

Dwight Howard Speaks

Furthermore, he spoke about how Satan tried to tempt Jesus, but Jesus wouldn't allow that temptation to manifest. Fans wondered why he was bringing this up. Meanwhile, some were relating it to the allegations he has surrounding him. On top of all of this, Howard was blasting some of the new Drake tracks in the background of his video. Perhaps Howard felt like the music was motivating him or even inspiring him to speak on these topics. Either way, it seems like he has a whole lot on his mind right now.

With Howard in a tight situation, do you think he will be able to come back to the NBA? Also, let us know what you think of his comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

