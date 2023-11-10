Trick Daddy’s “www.thug.com” Album Turns 25

The late ‘90s saw the rise of many Hip Hop artists. While some gifted MCs flew under the radar, Trick Daddy enjoyed some time in the spotlight. The MC is a Miami native and was a prominent force in Southern hip-hop from the late ‘90s until the late 2000s. He achieved considerable success with several of his albums, and one of the most notable amongst them is definitely www.thug.com. His sophomore album is now remarkably 25 years old. The album explored Trick Daddy's experiences in a raw fashion. Trick Daddy has always shared his experiences, and he did so in raw fashion on the project. While it may not be regarded as his best album, it is certainly a significant entry in Trick’s catalog.

Trick Daddy Gains Momentum

Trick Daddy during Joint Chief's Press Junket - November 23, 2004 at Bryant Park Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

www.thug.com dropped in 1998 at a time when Trick Daddy was gaining recognition in the Southern Hip Hop scene. The album’s title is a play on the growing influence of the internet on popular culture at the time. Also, during the late ‘90s, Southern Hip Hop was experiencing a significant rise in popularity. Artists from cities like Atlanta, New Orleans, and Miami were beginning to make their mark on the genre. Concurrently, Trick Daddy emerged, eventually establishing himself as a prominent figure in Miami’s Hip Hop scene, representing the city’s unique sound and culture. www.thug.com was released on September 22, 1998, through Slip-N-Slide Records. A Miami-based label, Slip-N-Slide was known for its focus on representing the Southern lifestyle and sound. Their relationship with Trick Daddy was a testament to this approach, and so was www.thug.com itself.

Read More: Trick Daddy Net Worth 2023: What Is The LHHMIA Star Worth?

Trick Daddy' Enlists A Small Trusted Circle: Crafting An Album

Between the producers and featured artists, Trick Daddy enlisted a tight team of collaborators to create www.thug.com. The input of each collaborator built the album up to become what it is today. Several producers contributed to the album’s dynamic sound, and they all played a significant role in shaping the musical landscape of the album. Tony Galvin, Darren “DJ Spin” Rudnick, The Committee, and Rush are among the producers credited on the album. The production style was also characteristic of Southern Hip Hop, incorporating elements of Miami bass, funk, and soul music. Altogether, this blend of musical influences decided the album’s sonic direction.

Furthermore, www.thug.com featured a host of guest appearances on several of its tracks. “Nann N***a,” the album’s sole single, features Trina. Furthermore, “So What” features Lost Tribe, and Tre+6 appears on both “Change My Life” and “Run N***a.” Additionally, J-Shin appears in “Hold On,” Society And The Children’s Choir on “Living In A World,” and C.O. from Tre+6 on “Suckin’ F***in’.”

www.thug.com greatly showcases Trick Daddy’s gritty and raw style. Also, his storytelling abilities were prominent throughout the album, giving listeners a glimpse into the realities of life in Miami’s urban neighborhoods. With his lyrics, Trick Daddy explored themes such as street life, violence, and poverty, in many ways chronicling his own life. Even though it took a village, Trick Daddy was the star of the show.

Read More: Rick Ross, Trick Daddy & JT Money Form “Miami Mount Rushmore”

An Underrated Southern Hip-Hop Classic

Despite mixed reviews from critics, www.thug.com went on to peak at number 30 on the Billboard 200 chart. In addition to its notable chart success, it is also an RIAA Gold-certified album. Moreover, www.thug.com played a crucial role in establishing Trick Daddy as a leading voice in Southern Hip Hop. Its success also paved the way for Trick’s future albums and collaborations, solidifying his reputation as an influential artist in the genre. Trick Daddy has not released an album since 2009’s Finally Famous: Born A Thug, Still A Thug. However, he has starred in Love & Hip Hop: Miami since 2018. While it’s possible that he may be done with music, www.thug.com, as well as his other works, will showcase his talents for ages to come.

[via]