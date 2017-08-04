Slip N Slide records
- Original ContentRick Ross Explains What It Means To Sell Your CatalogSeveral veteran artists, from RZA to No I.D., have sold huge percentages of their musical catalogs in recent years, and in HNHH's cover story with Rick Ross, the Boss breaks down what that actually means.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicTrina Predicts "War" Against Trick Daddy In "Love & Hip Hop" Trailer: WatchThe Slip N Slide artists are at odds. By Zaynab
- Music VideosPlies & YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drop "Check Callin'" VideoYoungBoy Never Broke Again connects with Plies for the "Check Callin'" video. By Aron A.
- NewsTrina & Trick Daddy Deliver "Paradise" Featuring Mike SmiffThe Miami natives put on for their city on "Paradise."By Aron A.
- Music VideosTrick Daddy, Trina Feat. Ali Coyote "Smooth Sailing" VideoTrick Daddy & Trina's "Smooth Sailing" is the first visual off their "TNT" album.By Aron A.