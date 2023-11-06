Les Twins Dancer, Laurent, Shoot Down Rumor About Fathering 37 Kids: “Where They At?”

Laurent Bourgeois of the twin dancer duo, Les Twins, has denied the rumor circulating on TikTok that he's fathered 37 children. The accusation began gaining traction online over the weekend with TikTok user @Lil_Curvy_ also accusing the twins of manipulative behavior. Laurent argued that there isn't any tangible proof of the allegations.

“You should know that he already has 37 other children to his credit, whom he has totally abandoned,” the TikTok user wrote in their lengthy caption. “I managed to rebuild and move forward because I am a strong person but I haven’t done that at all unfortunately.” She added that she hoped to help other women prevent damaging their own "mental health" and "future."

Read More: Beyonce Nip Slip Prevented By Dancer During “RENAISSANCE” World Tour

Les Twins Perform In Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA - APRIL 27: Les Twins perform at Sony's activation at SOMETHING IN THE WATER on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Sony)

Laurent addressed the situation in a video posted to social media. “Give me the baby mamas names…give me everything, where they at?” he asked in a video. “Why are you guys talking about that? I wanna see the babies, I wanna see the babies. I wanna see what they look like…they might look so beautiful.” He continued: “But please, I need you guys to understand. First of all, let’s do 10 babies…that’s a lot! 37? I just hope in the 37 babies there’s some Japanese or Chinese, because I really love Asians. So it’s like, if I have a little Samurai that would be amazing. That’s my wish, that’s my dream.” Check out his full response on Twitter below.

Laurent Responds To The Rumors

Despite Laurent denying the rumors, fans shared plenty of jokes at his expense on Twitter. "Not one of Les Twins having 37 children. The real French bed bug," one user wrote. Be on the lookout for further updates on the accusation against Laurent Bourgeois on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: “Men In Black” Spin-Off Adds Les Twins, Stars Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson

[Via]