Meek Mill Reveals Which Viral Video Jay-Z Texted Him About

In the world of hip-hop, artists often project an image that's larger than life. However, every now and then, a moment of vulnerability and humility can provide a refreshing glimpse into the humanity of these larger-than-life figures. In a conversation on Complex with Rick Ross, Meek Mill recently shared a heartwarming story about Jay-Z. The incident in question involves Meek Mill's viral video caught on camera of him slipping on ice. He compared it to a scene straight out of a cartoon. After the slip, Meek Mill chose to share the video on social media, embracing the humor in his misstep. It's a move that many might not expect from a rapper known for his fierce lyrics and unwavering confidence.

What makes this story even more intriguing is the involvement of one of the most iconic figures in the music industry, Jay-Z. Meek revealed that Jay-Z reached out to him after seeing the video, expressing his curiosity with a simple text message: "Why did you post that?" Meek Mill's response, "That's the type of sh*t I be on," reflects his authenticity and willingness to embrace his human side. Meek was laughing while telling the story.

Meek Mill Recounts The Time He Was A Viral Meme

However, the story doesn't end there. A month later, Jay-Z sent another text to Meek Mill, providing a glimpse into his perspective. He conveyed, "I see why you posted that, it made you look human as hell." People reacted to the funny scenario of Jay-Z taking a month to text back. "Look human is crazy," one person said. "N**ga prolly just thought it was funny lmao." "Falling do make Meek look human," another person laughed.

Meek Mill's decision to share the video and Jay-Z's supportive response highlight the importance of authenticity and staying true to oneself in the entertainment industry. It's not just a heartwarming story; it's also a valuable lesson for artists and fans alike. In an era of carefully curated social media personas, Meek Mill's willingness to embrace his human moments resonates deeply. Moreover, Jay-Z's understanding and appreciation of Meek Mill's authenticity underscore the importance of supporting one another within the music community. This story reminds us that even in the glitzy and glamorous world of hip-hop, it's the genuine connections and shared experiences that truly matter.

