Big Boi Tries To Control Freaked Out Owl During College Concert: Watch

Big Boi suffered a bit of an embarrassing mishap last weekend during a post-game concert at Kennesaw State. The Atlanta rapper was performing after the Owls had taken down Lincoln University of Oakland and did so with the school's mascot, Kenny the Owl, sitting on his arm. However, the bird immediately freaked out after Big Boi started performing and attempted to fly away. However, Kenny was tethered to Big Boi's arm, leading the rapper to have to try and corral the bird as Kenny went berserk trying to escape. Eventually, Kenny's handler arrived on the scene to alleviate Big Boi.

However, prior to the game, Big Boi had posted a video to his Instagram of him and Kenny chilling much more calmly. It's likely that the bird didn't like the sudden loud music and Big Boi's attempts to dance to it during his concert. The Owls are back in action this weekend, taking on winless Sam Houston State. Hopefully Kenny will be a little more chill this time around.

Big Boi Shines As Guest Braves Broadcaster

It's a shame that things went so awry with Kenny because it's been a pretty great year for Big Boi-related sports antics. On May 25, at the start of a three-game series against the Phillies, the Braves hosted OutKast Night to celebrate the Atlanta rapper. This included giving away bobbleheads of the musician while also having Big Boi throw the first pitch. The night was designed to celebrate the vibrant musical culture of Atlanta. It was the only non-baseball giveaway that the Braves had on the schedule for the season.

After tossing out a decent first pitch, Big Boi spent the rest of the game as a delightful addition to the broadcast booth. He fitted in perfectly, adding some entertaining play-by-play commentary as the Braves took an 8-5 win. Some of Big Boi's best moments came over the pitching of the Phillies' Aaron Nola. "He put both the mustard and mayo on that one," he said over a particularly nasty strike. Here's hoping he becomes a regular fixture at Truist Park in the coming seasons.

