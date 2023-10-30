YBN Nahmir Announces That He Is Entering Rehab: “Pray For Me On This Hard Journey”

One of the fastest-rising rappers of the late 2010s, YBN Nahmir, admits that he has some personal demons to face. Seeing tons of success so early into your life is exciting but it comes with a lot of extra responsibility. It is all about how you handle it, especially when you are constantly in the public eye. For YBN it all came when he was just 16-17 years old. His 2017 viral hit, "Rubbin off the Paint," won many fans over. At the time of writing this, the song has over 344 million streams on Spotify and is in his top five most popular tracks.

It set up the foundation for Nahmir's career. However, around 2020, things began to unravel a bit for him and the YBN group. According to AllHipHop, Cordae dropped the name around that time. Additionally, Nahmir and Almighty Jay butted heads a year later. Then, in 2022, he revealed that he was battling a tough fight with alcoholism. Now, he is looking to turn his life around by heading to rehab.

YBN Nahmir Asks For Prayers And Support

YBN Nahmir tweeted last night (October 29), "Rehab soon. Understanding your addiction & admitting to it is the 1st step. Pray for me on this hard journey." There is currently no word on what facility he will be heading to. What is important right now though is to wish him well on his path to recovery. Plenty of supporters did just that under this tweet above. One says, "Praying for you, bro bro fr fr GOD IS GREAT!" Another adds, "I LOVE YOU NAHMIR!!!"

What are your initial thoughts on YBN Nahmir entering rehab after his admittance to alcohol abuse? We you aware that he was dealing with this? Do you think music fans will still listen to his material after he comes back? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around YBN Nahmir, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

