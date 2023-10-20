9 Horror-Comedy Movies That Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist This Halloween

The horror comedy subgenre usually offers a healthy mix of spooky and satire. While the signature horror movies are supposed to create an eerie sense of fear, these are much more lighthearted. Whether it’s a flat-out parody like the successful Scary Movie franchise or the more recent hit, The Blackening, a good horror comedy pokes fun at itself and familiar horror tropes. This October, while the classic Halloween horror staples will undoubtedly be rewatched, these funny stories are worth watching!

9. A Haunted House (2013)

Who needs critical acclaim when you make about thirty times your film’s budget at the box office? A Haunted House was written by Marlon Wayans, and he stars alongside comedy veterans Essence Atkins and Cedric the Entertainer. Right off the bat, you’re treated to a different way to approach the classic “haunted house” horror trope. The film successfully parodies films like Paranormal Activity but in an unmistakably Black-comedy fashion.

8. Serial Mom (1994)

On paper, Serial Mom just might be the wackiest horror comedy out there. Nonetheless, it’s become a cult classic for a reason. The movie stars Kathleen Turner as a seemingly perfect suburban wife and mother, Beverly. However, she’s not to be crossed. Anyone who gets the charming Beverly or her loved ones upset will meet their untimely yet hilarious demise. What’s not to enjoy about a sweet-tempered lady losing her cool and murdering her detractors?

7. We Have A Ghost (2023)

While most horror comedy movies cater to older audiences, We Have a Ghost promises spooky fun for the entire family. The heartwarming film follows a family who discovers they have bought a haunted house. Starring Anthony Mackie and David Harbour in charming lead roles, the movie feels especially warm. It also focuses on important lessons, such as not judging a book by its cover and the benefits of family. Lastly, a hilarious appearance from Jennifer Coolidge ties the movie together quite nicely.

6. Little Monsters (2019)

The bulk of Lupita Nyong’o’s work has been in the more serious range. This is what makes Little Monsters an especially refreshing horror comedy. Seeing the Oscar winner in a delightfully lighthearted film role is such a fun gift. Little Monsters follows a kindergarten teacher, Miss Audrey Caroline, as she attempts to save her school children from a hoard of zombies. She’s helped by the bumbling, struggling musician, Dave, whose nephew is also under her care.

5. Haunted Mansion (2023)

This year's Haunted Mansion is one of the most recent horror comedy films. The movie was a big-budget production led by LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, and more notable names. Unfortunately, it failed to match its budget at the box office. Nonetheless, there are enough laughs to entertain audiences. Also, it wouldn’t hurt to check out the original 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy after you watch this.

4. Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Eddie Murphy and Angela Bassett in a horror comedy together? Jackpot! Although the film was panned when it was released in 1995, it’s been more favorably looked upon recently. The problem with scrutinizing every horror comedy aspect is much less common in cinema today. Thankfully, Vampire in Brooklyn holds up, with hilarious jokes, over-the-top performances, and a great cast. With Murphy playing numerous roles, expect each character to trigger a couple of belly laughs. However, as with the subgenre, you’re not left scared to death, but maybe just a little spooked.

3. Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Bodies Bodies Bodies is undoubtedly catered towards Gen Z audiences. It’s a refreshing take on the “don’t trust your friends” horror trope. The A24 movie has quickly gained a cult following less than one year after its release. From the hilarious memes to Amandla Sternberg calling out a New York Times writer, the movie has become pop culture gold. Also, with beloved actors like Pete Davidson and Rachel Sennett involved, it’s no wonder it became a hit.

2. Scary Movie (2000)

The OG film that launched a successful franchise, Scary Movie unleashed a wave of parody films in the 2000s. Led by the Wayans brothers, the movie has a dedicated fan following for a reason. While it’s absolutely hilarious, unlike the other films in the franchise, Scary Movie is actually driven by a central storyline. The comedy successfully pokes fun at several slasher, thriller, and horror films, including Scream, Halloween, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. This particularly makes it one of the best horror comedies to enjoy. However, each film in the Scary Movie franchise will definitely leave you gasping for air, so you’re spoiled for choice.

1. The Blackening (2022)

For decades, Black people have insisted that it “couldn’t be me” while watching others get brutally murdered in horror movies. The running gag is finally brought to life in the hilarious horror comedy The Blackening. When a group of Black friends are trapped in a cabin by a mysterious killer, the only way they can survive is by proving how “Black” they are. With a stellar lineup of hilarious actors, The Blackening is a much-appreciated film in horror comedy. It successfully pokes fun at the genre while remaining highly entertaining.

