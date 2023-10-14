RiceGum Gets Swatted While Eating & Streaming In His Car: Watch

The popular YouTuber, rapper, streamer and social media personality was very surprised but complacent during the process.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
RiceGum Gets Swatted While Eating & Streaming In His Car: Watch

If you're at all familiar with YouTube and streaming stars from the 2010s and beyond, RiceGum must be an important name for you. After all, for all of his controversies, beefs, and the clowning he received online, many would say that he was actually a very influential content creator. The Las Vegas native, of Vietnamese and Chinese descent, was making rap diss tracks against his peers at the peak of their Internet hype. One could say that he was among the first to popularize them for better or worse, leading to the chaotic, often scrutinized, but always eye-catching landscape we see today.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, it looks like he recently fell victim to a dangerous and years-long trend in content streaming: swatting. For those unaware, this is when someone falsely calls the police on a streamer so that they can interrupt their stream and land them in some trouble. In fact, it's not exclusive to the YouTube and content creator world; it can happen to anyone. In this particular instance, RiceGum was streaming while eating in his car, and law enforcement officials approached him and asked him to step out of his vehicle.

Read More: Top 10 Creators & Influencers In 2023: Jake Paul, KSI, & More

RiceGum Swatted: Watch

For him and many other influencers online, this has been a malicious plague that's resulted in lives at risk and a logistical and legal headache to deal with. RiceGum won't be the last YouTuber and streamer to face swatting, sadly, as the trend continued for about a decade at this point. Despite best efforts from lawmakers and police authorities to mitigate it, they proved to be much more difficult to implement. Even huge superstars like Nicki Minaj suffered swatting attacks in the past- quite recently, actually.

As such, it's clear that this behavior will most likely continue to affect content creators, streamers, and celebrities. Hopefully this becomes one of the last high-profile instances of it, especially as beef between influencers is more common than ever. They have enough on their plate to deal with. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for more on RiceGum and other streaming personalities.

Read More: Jake Paul Decimates Dana White In New Diss Track

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.