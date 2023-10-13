Dream Kardashian & True Thompson’s Aaliyah Tees & Matching Backpacks Are Adorable

For most of the social media age, the Kardashian-Jenner family has heavily dictated North American style trends. Of course, Kim is the sister who has long been making major moves in fashion, beauty, and beyond. Still, each of her siblings has also made a name for themselves in their own right. Now that everyone except Kendall has at least one child, we're beginning to see who among the little ones is the most creative. North West is obviously at the top of the list due to her pursuits on TikTok, but a few of her cousins recently paid homage to Aaliyah, earning them praise on IG.

On Friday (October 13) morning, Khloe Kardashian posted a new series of photos showing her firstborn, True Thompson, posing with little brother Rob's daughter, Dream Kardashian. Because of their matching backpacks, our guess is that the duo was getting ready for a big day at school when the Good American founder took the snaps. As many have pointed out in the comments, both girls seem to be growing up overnight, with True already taking after both her mom and dad in terms of her height.

Aaliyah's Legacy Lives on Thanks to Young Fans Like True and Dream

It's unclear if the girls are actually big fans of Aaliyah's music, or if their parents simply thought the opportunity to match was cute. Regardless, both Dream and True had big smiles on their faces before heading off for another day of fun and learning with their friends.

While August marked 22 years since Aaliyah's tragic death, her name continues to appear in the headlines all this time later. Earlier this week, it was LeBron James that got people reminiscing on the R&B icon after it was revealed that she inspired his high school football career. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news. RIP.

