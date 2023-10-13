Lil Baby, Flowdan, And Skrillex Team Up For High-Octane Track “Pepper”

Lil Baby is one of the biggest artists in the hip-hop world right now. Overall, he is someone who continues to excel at his craft, and the fans love him. Heading into 2024, fans are very curious to see if he will come through with a new album. Moreover, others want to know if he will drop some sort of collaborative tape. He has teased doing one with Drake, although with Drizzy saying he wants to take a break, perhaps that collab just isn't in the card. Regardless, there are plenty of possibilities for Lil Baby.

In fact, when you are as big as he is, artists from other genres are going to want you to join in on the fun. For example, record producer Flowdan and Skrillex just recruited Baby for a new song called "Pepper." Of course, Skrillex is known for his dubstep styling, so this collab may feel a bit out of place. However, as you will hear, there are some interesting things happening.

Lil Baby x Flowdan x Skrillex

Overall, the production is very much EDM-inspired. That said, Lil Baby is still able to flow nicely on top of it all. He was clearly inspired by this beat as it is not something he is used to. If you are a Lil Baby fan, this one may not be for you considering the style. However, it is still worth a listen for anyone curious as to how these names came together.

Quotable Lyrics:

Made it out alive I'm blessed

Leave one of the guys and 'em

We was taught to die together

Get put down, whatever

We gon' ride forever (Ride forever)

