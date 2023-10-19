Corey Taylor Net Worth 2023: What Is The Slipknot Singer Worth?

Corey Taylor, the iconic frontman of Slipknot and Stone Sour, has made a significant mark in the music industry. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around $10 million US dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass this wealth, and what are the key milestones in his career? Let's delve into the journey of this rock legend.

Born on December 8, 1973, in Des Moines, Iowa, Corey Taylor's life was anything but ordinary. Raised primarily by his single mother in Waterloo, he faced numerous challenges in his early years. His diverse ancestry includes Irish, Dutch, German, and Native American roots. Taylor's interest in masks and horror themes was ignited after watching a trailer for the 1978 film Halloween. But his grandmother introduced him to the world of rock music, showing him a collection of Elvis Presley records.

By age 15, Taylor grappled with substance abuse, leading to two overdoses on cocaine. His grandmother, recognizing his potential, took him into legal custody and invested in musical equipment. This gesture would prove pivotal, setting Taylor toward musical greatness.

Stone Sour & Slipknot: Two Pillars Of His Career

Jim Root, Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan "Clown" of Slipknot at Knot Fest 2015 Mexico City press conference.

In 1992, Taylor co-founded the hard rock band Stone Sour. The band saw moderate success in its early years, but his association with Slipknot catapulted Taylor to global fame. Recruited by Slipknot in 1997, Taylor's distinctive voice and stage presence became synonymous with the band's identity. Albums like Iowa, Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses), and All Hope is Gone solidified Slipknot's position in the rock and metal pantheon.

Stone Sour, too, had its moments of glory. Their album Come What(ever) May debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 in 2006, and their concept double album House of Gold & Bones was accompanied by a comic book series penned by Taylor himself.

Collaborations & Solo Ventures

Corey Taylor performing live at Marshall 50 Years Of Loud anniversary concert at Wembley Arena, September 22, 2012.

Beyond Slipknot and Stone Sour, Taylor's versatility further shone through in his collaborations with various artists. He has worked with bands like Korn, Apocalyptica, Steel Panther, and Code Orange. His solo career, marked by the release of his debut album CMFT in 2020, showcases another facet of his musical genius. Moreover, Taylor's entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish his record company, Great Big Mouth Records, in 2006. As a producer, he has been involved in albums like Redemption by Walls of Jericho and Facecage by the band of the same name.

Beyond Music: Writing & Acting

Corey Taylor performs at Celebrating David Bowie at the Wiltern Theatre on January 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Additionally, Taylor's talents aren't confined to music. He has penned a monthly column for the British publication Rock Sound and has authored books like Seven Deadly Sins: Settling the Argument Between Born Bad and Damaged Good. His foray into acting includes appearances in films like Rollerball and Fear Clinic. Further, Taylor has faced his share of ups and downs on the personal front. He has also been married thrice, with his current wife being Alicia Dove. He is also a proud father to a son named Griffin and a daughter named Angeline.

Conclusion

Overall, Corey Taylor's journey from a troubled teenager to a rock icon is a testament to his resilience, talent, and passion. With a net worth of $10 million in 2023, he stands as a beacon of success in the music industry, inspiring countless fans and aspiring musicians worldwide.