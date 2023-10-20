Bruce Dickinson Net Worth 2023: What Is The Iron Maiden Legend Worth?

Bruce Dickinson, the iconic frontman of Iron Maiden, has a net worth estimated at a staggering $130 million US dollars as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass such wealth, and what ventures outside of music have contributed to his financial success?

The Rise of A Rock Legend

Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden, performing on stage, Roskilde Festival '00, Roskilde, Denmark, 29th June 2000. (Photo by Niels van Iperen/Getty Images)

Born on August 7, 1958, in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, England, Bruce Dickinson began his musical journey listening to bands like The Beatles, Deep Purple, and Black Sabbath. His passion for music was evident from a young age, and by the time he was in boarding school, he was already singing and playing bongo drums.

His professional music career took off when he joined the band Samson in 1979. However, his association with Iron Maiden, which began in 1981, catapulted him to global fame. With Dickinson as their lead vocalist, Iron Maiden released several platinum and gold albums throughout the 80s, solidifying their position as one of the world's top metal bands.

In 1993, Dickinson took a hiatus from Iron Maiden to explore his solo career. This phase lasted six years, during which he experimented with various musical styles. However, the call of Iron Maiden was too strong to resist, and he rejoined the band in 1999. Since then, the band has released five studio albums, with Dickinson also continuing his solo pursuits, releasing Tyranny of Souls in 2005.

Beyond Music: Dickinson's Diverse Interests

Portrait of British heavy metal band Iron Maiden backstage at the Alpine Valley Music Theater during their World Piece Tour, East Troy, Wisconsin, August 6, 1983. Pictured are, from left, Dave Murray, Steve Harris, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain, and Adrian Smith. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Outside of his illustrious music career, Bruce Dickinson is a man of many talents. He's a licensed pilot who once flew for Astraeus Airlines and even piloted "Ed Force One," Iron Maiden's official Boeing 757, during their world tours. In 2012, he founded Cardiff Aviation, an aircraft maintenance and pilot training company.

But that's not all. Dickinson is also a talented fencer, having once competed internationally. He even started his own fencing equipment company, Duellist. His entrepreneurial spirit didn't stop there. In collaboration with a Stockport brewery, Iron Maiden released Trooper, a bottled ale that sold 2.5 million pints in 40 countries as of 2014. Furthermore, Dickinson has made his mark in the world of broadcasting, hosting radio shows and making various TV appearances. He's also an author with titles like The Adventures of Lord Iffy Boatrace to his name.

Conclusion

Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden during Iron Maiden In Concert at The Universal Amphitheatre at The Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Bruce Dickinson's net worth of $130 million in 2023 is a testament to his multifaceted career and relentless drive. From being the lead singer of one of the world's most renowned metal bands to piloting airplanes and venturing into entrepreneurship, Dickinson's journey is inspiring. As Iron Maiden continues to release albums and tour the world, one thing is clear: Bruce Dickinson's legacy, both in music and beyond, is set to endure for years to come.