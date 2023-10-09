Jack Harlow And Donovan Mitchell Meet Up At Louisville Football Game

The Louisville Cardinals had a big-time showdown with the 10th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Saturday (October 7). Louisville's program is having a bit of a resurgence as they were coming into that contest undefeated and ranked as the 25th-best team in the country. They wound up taking down the visitors, 33-20, staying unbeaten at 6-0. It is another monumental win for the school and two of the brightest talents from the state were in attendance. Louisville-born rapper Jack Harlow, and Cardinal alum, Donovan Mitchell, were repping their squad.

Harlow famously rapped about the Louisville Cardinals basketball team on his hit song "WHATS POPPIN." For Donovan, he was a bit of an unheralded player coming out of college. However, he did help the program reach one NCAA Tournament. Now, he has turned himself into arguably the best shooting guard in the NBA. Also at the game was another Cardinal hooping legend Peyton Siva. He had a more successful tenure there. He made two Final Fours while capturing a title his senior year.

Jack Harlow And Donovan Mitchell Link Up At Louisville Vs. Notre Dame

In an Instagram post from 2Cool2Blog, they share some wholesome pictures of the Louisville trio having a blast. In the first of the two photos, Mitchell is clapping and celebrating, while Harlow is getting very hype behind him. The second shows all three of them getting together for a cool picture. It must have been an electric night for the fans to see them at the game but also watch the Cardinals continue to impress.

What are your initial thoughts on Jack Harlow and Donovan Mitchell watching the Louisville football game this past weekend? Do you think Jack will recruit Mitchell for a music video at some point? How far do you think Louisville can go this season? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Jack Harlow, Donovan Mitchell, and the rest of the sports and music world.

