Nitro Deck Review: Is The Nintendo Switch Controller Worth It?

In the realm of handheld gaming, it's fair to say that the Nintendo Switch has carved a niche for itself, offering a unique blend of portability and power on top of offering a fantastic home console experience. Yet, there's always room for improvement. Enter the Nitro Deck by CRKD, a device that promises to enhance the Switch experience. But does it deliver on its promise? Let's dive in.

The Nitro Deck is essentially a larger chassis for the Switch, reminiscent of the Steam Deck or ROG Ally, but without the bulk. It's designed to be ergonomic, fitting comfortably in the hands without feeling unwieldy. Plus, CRKD has introduced some stylish limited edition designs, adding a touch of flair to the device. We reviewed the Gamecube-inspired Limited Edition version of the controller/case, and it's clear to see how the nostalgic elements of the design and color scheme of that specific model really add to the overall experience.

Read More: New Nintendo Switch Games (October 2023)

Installation And Interface

Image Courtesy: CRKD

Setting up the Nitro Deck is a breeze. Simply remove the Joy-Cons from your Switch and slide the screen into the Nitro Deck. With guides to ensure a snug fit and a USB-C connector for interfacing, it transforms your Switch into a premium wired controller that also serves as a unibody holster.

Read More: Best Horror Games On Nintendo Switch: What To Play This Spooky Season

Features Galore

Image Courtesy: CRKD

The Nitro Deck isn't just about aesthetics; it's packed with features:

Latency-Free Connection : With the Wired Pro Controller Connection, you get a seamless experience with the Nintendo Switch.

: With the Wired Pro Controller Connection, you get a seamless experience with the Nintendo Switch. Traditional D-Pad : Unlike the Switch’s cross-oriented buttons, the Nitro Deck offers a classic D-Pad.

: Unlike the Switch’s cross-oriented buttons, the Nitro Deck offers a classic D-Pad. Swappable Joysticks : Customize your gaming experience with different joystick shapes and textures. Plus, the Hall effect joysticks address the notorious stick drift issue found in some Joy-Cons.

: Customize your gaming experience with different joystick shapes and textures. Plus, the Hall effect joysticks address the notorious stick drift issue found in some Joy-Cons. Programmable Back Buttons: Four of them, to be precise. They can be mapped to any face or shoulder button, and can even execute a series of button presses.

Read More: Best Horror Games On Xbox Series X|S: What To Play This Spooky Season

Sturdy And Versatile

The Nitro Deck boasts a robust stand, far superior to the flimsy kickstand on the base Nintendo Switch. It's designed to hold the device at an angle, ensuring optimal viewing. Additionally, the back of the Nitro Deck features USB-C ports for charging and TV connectivity, ensuring you're not limited to just handheld play if you want to plug into a larger TV screen.

Read More: Best Xbox Game Pass Games (Updated September 2023)

A Few Hiccups

There are however a few issues that we found with the Nitro Deck. The mechanism to release the Switch screen from the device could be smoother, for one. It requires a bit of maneuvering, which can be cumbersome for some users.

Beyond that, the actual placement of the right stick seems slightly low for someone who is used to using the Joy-Con controllers, meaning that you have to use the middle of your thumb to change the camera angle in a game like Tears of The Kingdom, which can be odd at first but not a massive hurdle to overcome.

Another small quibble is the light that covers the Home Button. Whilst it looks pretty cool and shows off the CRKD logo, it can be annoying if you're playing at night with the screen brightness down but this button distracting you. Still, it's a small quibble and not a major influence on the overall experience.

Is It Worth the Investment?

The Nitro Deck certainly caters to a specific audience. If you prefer a heftier grip or see the value in programmable back buttons, this device might be right up your alley. Its sleek design, especially the Gamecube-inspired Limited Edition, is undoubtedly appealing. But it's the enhancements to the handheld experience that truly make it stand out. After spending time with the Nitro Deck, many might find it challenging to revert to the base Switch experience.

FAQs

How much does the Nitro Deck cost? The CRKD Nitro Deck is priced at $59.99 . Limited Editions, which come with a carry case, are available for $89.99 .

Where can I purchase the Nitro Deck? It's available on the Nitro Deck official site .

What are the key features of the Nitro Deck? Swappable Hall effect joysticks, programmable back buttons, a sturdy kickstand, and USB-C ports for charging and TV connectivity.

Are there any drawbacks to the Nitro Deck? One minor issue is the mechanism to release the Switch screen from the device, which can be a bit tricky.



The Nitro Deck offers a fresh perspective on the Nintendo Switch experience. Whether it's worth the investment depends on individual preferences, but it certainly brings a lot to the table for people looking to change how they play in handheld mode.

For us? We absolutely believe that it is worth the investment and will completely change how you play Switch.

Games Tested: