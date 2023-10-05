Troy Aikman Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Icon Worth?

West Covina, California, in 1966, was blissfully unaware that it had just welcomed a future NFL legend, Troy Aikman. From his first steps, it was clear that Troy was destined for the gridiron. His athletic prowess at Henryetta High School in Oklahoma was a precursor to the dazzling career that lay ahead. After setting college football ablaze at UCLA, Troy was primed for the professional stage. As the pages of the calendar flew and 2023 approached, Aikman's legendary status in football, combined with his ventures outside the stadium, culminated in an impressive net worth of $65 million, as cited by Sportskeeda.

Career Highlights & Accolades

(Original Caption) Troy Aikman holds up his jersey with NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle. After being named the number one draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

Few can boast a football career as illustrious as Troy Aikman's. Drafted as the first overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, he quickly became the cornerstone of a team that would dominate the '90s. With three Super Bowl titles under his belt and a slew of individual accolades, Aikman established himself as one of the premier quarterbacks of his generation. His remarkable vision and an unerring arm solidified his place in the Cowboys' folklore and earned him a deserved spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Personal Life & Highlights

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Former NFL players with the Dallas Cowboys Troy Aikman (L) and Deion Sander. Visit the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center. On February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Away from the roaring crowds and floodlights, Troy Aikman's personal life has been one of commitment. This also occasionally includes the sweet symphony of country music. While his romantic liaisons and eventual marriage to Capa Mooty have found their way into tabloid columns, Troy's dedication to his family, including his two daughters from a previous marriage, has always remained evident. The football giant also showcased a love for country music. He had a brief foray into singing, reminding everyone that there's more to Troy Aikman than touchdowns.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 07: Jimmy Johnson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, right. Poses with his presenter Troy Aikman during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall. Of Fame on August 7, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane-Pool/Getty Images)

Aikman's ventures outside the football field are as strategic and impactful as his play-calling within it. He has demonstrated a keen business acumen by engaging in multiple business endeavors, including a stake in the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball. However, Aikman's heart truly shines when it comes to giving back. Through his Troy Aikman Foundation, he has contributed significantly towards building play zones in children's hospitals, ensuring that kids battling ailments can have moments of joy and normalcy in their challenging journeys.