Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX “Away” Drops Today

The Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX is a game-changer, and it's all about Patrick Mahomes. This signature sneaker is a touchdown in the world of sports footwear. What's buzzing right now is the upcoming "Away" colorway, decked out in white and red – a nod to the iconic Kansas City Chiefs uniform that Mahomes and the team wear. Having his own sneakers is a big deal. It's a symbol of his meteoric rise in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes is one of the biggest stars that the world has ever seen, and he's only getting started.

Mahomes isn't just a football superstar; he's a cultural icon. This sneaker cements his status as a brand ambassador and style influencer. The Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX isn't just for athletes; it's for fans who want to step into Mahomes' shoes, figuratively speaking. It's a testament to his impact on and off the field. So, when you see those white and red kicks, remember, it's not just a sneaker; it's a piece of the Mahomes legacy. The sneaker drops tomorrow, so make sure you are prepared to cop a piece of Patrick Mahomes gear.

Read More: Aaron Donald Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Star Worth?

"Away" Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature an icy blue, semi-translucent rubber sole with a solid white midsole. A white mesh material constructs the uppers, with white leather overlays. The heels feature a red support plate that extends into the sole. The iconic 3 stripes have red outlines, and white laces finish the design. Mahomes' logo appears in red on the white tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX “Away” will be released on October 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Read More: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Romance Is Losing Steam Among Football Fans: Report

[Via]