Stephen Jackson Speaks On Viral Canelo Fight Aftermath Video: Watch

One of the biggest and most highly touted boxing matches of the year between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo took place this past weekend. Unfortunately, it was a bit of a letdown, to say the least for the viewers. Alvarez looked to be at peak performance, sweeping every round. The final scorecards read 118-109, 118-109, and 119-108. A considerable amount of people were predicting an upset but, that could not have been further from it. He showed out in front of plenty of stars, including Stephen Jackson.

It was total domination and Canelo had a scary message for the rest of the competition. "Nobody can compete with this Canelo. Two months in the mountains without my family. I still love boxing. I love boxing so f*****g much. Boxing is my life. Boxing made me the person I am today." However, that was not the only big storyline from this fight. As we mentioned, Stephen Jackson was in attendance, and as he was trying to leave the fight, things got heated.

Stephen Jackson Explains What Happened

Security let some of Canelo's family leave ahead of Jackson. He was understanding in that, saying, "Of course, me and my people stood to the side." Then, a cop was trying to let more of the fighter's family through and that is when he got upset. "One cop gotta grab me... I waited for 30 people. If he got 40 people that's family, they gon' have to wait." He continues, "I was respectful enough to let 30 people pass. Bet you won't put your hands on nobody no more." Some people were disgusted with the former NBA player's actions while others were in agreeance.

