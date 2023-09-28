New Balance 550 “Grey Suede” Releases This Friday

The New Balance 550 has been among the most well-liked pairs of shoes for the past five years. It has become a modern classic by combining current shoes with vintage design components. The shoe is adored by many for its useful design. The upper, which is constructed of leather, suede, and mesh, offers a luxurious appearance and ensures years of use. It looks like the New Balance 550 will remain one of the most well-liked pairs of sneakers in the globe.

In the design of the New Balance 550, comfort comes first. The well-known New Balance cushioning technology in these shoes provides excellent support and responsiveness with every step. The New Balance 550 offers all-day comfort whether you're hitting the streets or playing sports. This model is still a favorite pick for consumers looking for a timeless yet stylish shoe alternative because of its fusion of vintage and modern design features.

"Grey Suede" New Balance 550

Image via New Balance

These sneakers have a clean white midsole and a cream rubber sole that serve as the foundation for the upper. With mesh overlays on the toebox, next to the laces, and towards the heels, the uppers are entirely made of grey suede. Also, the sneakers have a monochromatic appearance thanks to the various gray tones, which go well with any outfit. The classic "N" mark and the New Balance basketball logo are both displayed in the same grey color on the tongue and sides, respectively. Overall, these shoes are light enough for warmer weather but substantial enough for the cold and are a fan favorite.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the New Balance 550 “Grey Suede” will be released on September 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

