Drake Brings Tupperware Full Of Cash To The Strip Club

Drake is a man who has a very busy schedule. As it stands, he is on tour with 21 Savage. The two just played some shows in Atlanta, and they were quite successful. Additionally, Drizzy has to get some last-minute work in on his new album, For All The Dogs. This new project is going to be coming out on Friday, October 6th, and fans could not be any more excited about it. However, as of September 22nd, it wasn't finished, and that has fans anxious for next week.

Despite this abnormally busy schedule, Drake has been finding time to do the things he wants to do. After all, when you work as hard as him, it is good to just sit back and relax sometimes. Well, that is exactly what he did recently as the man took a trip to Onyx in Atlanta. The strip club is one of the most famous in the city, and Drake wanted to show out, the only way he knows how. Overall, he brought a ton of cash with him, and he was able to organize it in a very efficient way.

Drake In The Club

As you can see in the video footage above, Drake was taking some cash straight out of a tupperware. This wasn't just any old tupperware. This was a massive one that was filled to the brim with bundles of cash. Each wad of cash was neatly stacked together and it made for an incredible look. Although some might find this to be corny, others felt like it was just an efficient way of doing business. After all, when you bring that much money to the club, you need to store it in a credible manner.

Unfortunately, we don't know the exact figure in regard to how much money there really was in there. However, all you need to know is that it was a lot. Let us know what you think of Drizzy and his ingenuity, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

