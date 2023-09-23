Sophia Culpo Says Alix Earle’s Not To Blame For Braxton Berrios’ Alleged Infidelity

During a recent episode of the Barely Filtered podcast, Sophia Culpo opened up about her split from Braxton Berrios. She claims that she discovered he was cheating on her in February of this year, after her sister Olivia called her with the unfortunate news. Culpo also shared her thoughts on the woman he's speculated to have cheated on her with, Alix Earle.

"Technically, first I found out from Olivia because she was there," Culpo explained. "She calls me, and she's like, 'I'm so sorry I want you to hear this from me, he's cheating on you.'" The 26-year-old continued, sharing how devastating the revelation was and describing how she believed her partner of two years was now a "different person" than the one she came to know. "I just remember my stomach drops," she said, "I want to throw up." Culpo went on, "I call him, and I go, 'Is there anything you want to tell me?' I never heard this tone in his voice, [and he said], 'No.'"

Sophia Culpo On Alix Earle

"We had a long conversation," Culpo revealed. "And one of the last things I will never forget him saying to me was: 'I really wouldn't go forward with that story because that's not how I remember it.'" There's been some ongoing speculation that the woman Berrios cheated on her with was Alix Earle, though the TikTok influencer denies this. Regardless, Culpo claims she has no hard feelings towards Earle, as Berrios was ultimately the one who made a commitment to her. "I think at the end of the day, he was one that had the loyalty to me," Culpo explained. "She might not have been aware. Who knows what was said."

Culpo added that she reached out to Earle amid the drama in attempts to end the "back-and-forth," and Earle agreed. What do you think of Sophia Culpo's reaction to learning her ex allegedly cheated on her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

