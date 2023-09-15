Plies Reveals Why He Believes America Fears Kamala Harris

Plies is someone who isn't shy about speaking on a plethora of topics. From his love of Britney Spears to the vast world of relationship dynamics, the artist does not mince words. Typically, you can find him giving his opinions while sitting in the driver's seat of his car. However, he can also be found on none other than Twitter, where he sounds off about whatever is interesting to him that day. He does so while capitalizing the first letter of every word, which must be quite cumbersome, but we digress.

Recently, Plies was interested in the political dynamics going on in America right now. Of course, Joe Biden is currently looking at reelection. However, there are some people who are claiming his age is too much of a factor. In the eyes of Plies, however, there is something sinister going on as it pertains to that excuse. He believes that people are more worried about his replacement, Kamala Harris. The artist is a fan of Kamala, although he believes most Americans are actually afraid of her.

Plies Speaks

"The Reason This Age Thing Is Front & Center With Biden Is B/c Who He Appointed As His Successor!" Plies began. "It’s One Of America’s Biggest Fears & That’s A Woman Running This Country. Let Alone One Of Color! It’s Not About Kamala Harris It’s More About Two Things America FEARS! Women & Color." This is certainly an interesting perspective. Electorally, many fear that Harris would lose in a Presidential election, especially against Donald Trump. Given these poll numbers, one could certainly say Plies is on to something.

The election is over a year away at this point. Although, it is an election that will have huge consequences for our future. That said, people are already worried about it, and understandably so. Let us know what you think of his take, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

