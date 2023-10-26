Matthew Smith Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Too Hot To Handle” Star Worth?

Matthew Smith, a name that has become synonymous with the reality TV world, especially after his appearance on the popular Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle. As of 2023, Matthew Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $900,000 US Dollars, according to WaliKali, a figure that speaks volumes about his success in the entertainment industry.

Born on February 2nd, 1990, in Denver, Colorado, USA, Matthew Smith embarked on a journey that would see him wear many hats. From modeling to acting and even venturing into the business world, Smith's versatility is evident in his varied career choices. His impressive personality and striking appearance have garnered him roles in TV shows and a significant following on social media platforms. With around 257k followers on Instagram, it's clear that Smith has managed to captivate a vast audience.

Too Hot To Handle: A Game Changer

Matthew's participation in the Netflix reality dating show Too Hot to Handle was a turning point in his career. The show, which revolved around ten attractive singles placed in a luxurious resort with a unique twist, gained immense popularity. The contestants had to abstain from any sexual activity to win a whopping cash prize of $100,000. Any breach of this rule would result in a deduction from the prize money.

Interestingly, Matthew earned the nickname "Jesus" from his co-contestants due to his long hair. Although it wasn't the most fitting moniker, it stuck with him throughout the show. Matthew's journey on the show was memorable, but he left during the 6th episode.

Beyond Reality TV

But Too Hot to Handle was just one of the many ventures Matthew has been a part of. He has appeared in several TV shows, including America’s Next Top Model, Stitchers, New Girl, Faceoff, and The Young and the Restless. Apart from his on-screen appearances, Matthew is also an entrepreneur. He owns Dream Katcher’s Enterprise, specializing in content creation and event planning. His academic background further highlights his entrepreneurial spirit. Matthew holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the prestigious University of Colorado.

Moreover, Smith has ventured into the literary world, writing a book titled Windy. He is also recognized as a motivational speaker, inspiring many with his wisdom.

Personal Life & Relationships

While much of Matthew's professional life is in the limelight, he remains relatively private about his personal life. As of the latest reports, Matthew is single and not dating anyone.

Matthew Smith's journey from a model to a reality TV star and entrepreneur is inspiring. His net worth of around $900,000 US Dollars in 2023 is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and versatility. As he continues to explore new avenues and expand his horizons, there's no doubt that Matthew Smith's star will only shine brighter in the future.