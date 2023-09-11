Kori Sampson Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Too Hot To Handle” Star Worth?

Kori Sampson, a name in reality TV fame, has seen his net worth skyrocket recently. As of 2023, this Too Hot To Handle star boasts an estimated net worth of around $5 million US Dollars, according to Popular Net Worth. But how did he amass such wealth, and what has contributed to his rapid rise in the entertainment industry?

Kori Sampson's journey to stardom wasn't an overnight success. Before his big break on Netflix's Too Hot To Handle in 2020, Kori was known in the fitness world as a personal trainer. His dedication to fitness sculpted his physique and paved the way for modeling opportunities. He has been featured in advertisements for brands like Luxe and Line and has even posed for renowned fashion designer Samuel Hogue.

Breakthrough With Too Hot To Handle

Kori's appearance on the 2020 season of Too Hot To Handle was a game-changer. Participating in eight show episodes, he quickly became a fan favorite. Although he was eliminated in the eighth episode, his time on the show solidified his place in the entertainment industry. Sharing the screen with other popular contestants like Francesca Farago and Lydia Clyma, Kori's charm and personality shone through.

Relationships & Rumors

Kori's time on Too Hot To Handle wasn't without its share of drama. While he did ask Francesca Farago out on a date during the show, she was already involved with Harry Jowsey. Currently, Kori is in a relationship with model Emily Hughes. However, his rise to fame has also led to various relationship rumors. At one point, there were whispers about him dating Sofie Karlstad, with whom he collaborated on the dating show Ex on the Beach. Another rumor linked him with KC Osborne, a Pussycat Dolls dancer.

Giving Back & Social Media Stardom

Despite his newfound wealth, Kori prefers to lead a simple life. He owns several vehicles and properties, but what stands out is his philanthropic side. Kori is known to donate a portion of his earnings to charitable causes, further endearing him to his fans. Further, Kori's influence isn't limited to television. He's quite active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, where he showcases his latest projects and his toned physique. He has also garnered a dedicated fanbase worldwide with engaging posts and fitness tips.

In Conclusion

Kori Sampson's net worth in 2023 is a testament to his hard work, determination, and ability to connect with audiences. Kori's journey inspires many, from his early days as a personal trainer to his current status as a reality TV star. With his continued dedication and the love of his fans, there's no doubt that his star will continue to shine even brighter in the future.