Derrick Rose Caught Playing Chess At Drake Concert

It appears that Derrick Rose isn't much of a fan. While the newly acquired Memphis Grizzlies player was in attendance at the It's All a Blur stop in Glendale, Rose wasn't all that interested in the music. Footage from Instagram and shared elsewhere online shows Rose playing chess on his phone for the duration of the concert. The video was posted by Rose's wife Alaina and includes the caption "When I make my husband come outside" followed by several crying face emojis.

The video is still circulating. However, we will likely get a reaction from Drake and others in the next couple of hours. Meanwhile, the It's All a Blur tour is slowly but surely coming to an end. The next stop is in Denver on September 8. Furthermore, at the time of writing, the tour is set to run through the rest of the month and into October. The final tour stop will be a scheduled concert in Columbus. Originally, the tour was meant to end in Drake's hometown of Toronto.

Drake Names His Favorite Rapper To Perform With

While Rose might not appreciate Drake, Drake certainly appreciates Rick Ross. He revealed that Ross was his favorite rapper to perform with during a recent show in Vegas. "I was shooting a music video with my favorite rapper to rap with," Drake began while performing in Vegas. By the way, I got a lot of respect for a lot of rappers. But I got one guy, he's my favorite to rap with on any song. His name is Rick Ross. That's my brother. And we were in the Palms Hotel overlooking Vegas and I was saying I wonder if I'm ever going to be big enough to play these huge arenas that I was looking down on. And hey, here we are."

Over the years, Drake and Ross have collabed on 14 songs. The first of these was the 2009 DJ Khaled track "Fed Up", on which both Drake and Ross featured. A year later, Ross featured Drake on "Aston Martin Music". Most of their collabs have been Drake features on Ross-led songs. However, Ross also have a few features on Drake tracks as well. 2019's "Money in the Grave" peaked at #7. Their only collab to chart higher than that is 2021's "Lemon Pepper Freestyle", which hit #3.

