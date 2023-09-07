Bill Belichick Breaks Up With Longtime Partner Linda Holliday

The New England Patriots have been dealt a harsh blow right before football season. Page Six has reported that Bill Belichick has broken up with his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday. Belichick and Holliday have been together since 2007. However, reports indicate that their official breakup is the result of nearly a year of back-and-forth, on-and-off antics. The couple, who resided in Nantucket, were even reported to have been living together during the breakup. Furthermore, things might remain awkward as Holliday, originally from Tennessee, has grown incredibly fond of the island community and is reluctant to leave.

However, a tough 2023 season isn't the only thing that Belichick might want to strap in for. Holliday currently serves as the head of his charitable foundation and has been known to speak her mind on social media. Back in 2021, Holliday put Tom Brady on blast after the longtime Patriots QB left for Tampa Bay. This only added to the speculation that a rift between Brady and Belichick had seen TB12 leave Foxborough.

Is Belichick Ready For His Breakup Era Season?

Belichick doesn't seem like the romcom and ice cream type. But maybe it's time for Belichick to cook his favorite meal and marathon a couple of war documentaries. Furthermore, it's still unclear if Belichick has watched Oppenheimer yet. Earlier in the year, the veteran head coach said he thought the biopic looked "interesting".

Of course, maybe the idea of a group of scientists coming together to build the greatest offensive threat the world had seen to that point is serving as a source of inspiration for the Patriots’ 2024 mentality. New England was 20th in passing yards, and 16th in total touchdowns last season. The Patriots have attempted to remedy this offensive malaise with the signings of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki. However, they didn’t add any young offensive talent in the draft. Their first pick at an offensive skill position was in the sixth round. It remains to be seen what Belichick might pick up from the nuclear-era epic.

