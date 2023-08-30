Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” Releasing In Grade School

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is a basketball shoe and it’s now releasing in a “Reverse Grinch” colorway. It’s a newer version of Kobe Bryant’s sixth signature shoe. The shoe has a low-top design, which is good for quick movements on the court. It’s made to give good grip and support for playing basketball. The Kobe 6 Protro has various colorways, so people can choose what they like. It’s known for its lightweight feel, which helps players move easily. The shoe has cushioning in the sole to make jumping and running more comfortable.

This shoe pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, a famous basketball player. It’s designed to honor his legacy and his impact on the sport. Even though Kobe Bryant isn’t here, his shoes are still popular among basketball players and fans. The Kobe 6 Protro is a way to remember his skill and style on the court. Overall, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro is a basketball shoe that combines performance and style. It caters to individuals who desire both excellent basketball shoes and a stylish appearance. Whether you’re a serious athlete or just a fan of basketball, the Kobe 6 Protro offers a piece of basketball history and a touch of Kobe Bryant’s legacy.

“Reverse Grinch” Nike Kobe 6 Protro Grade School

The sneakers feature a bright red sole with a bright red midsole. A scaly, bright red material constructs the uppers with a Nike Swoosh in the same style, in black. Green laces shake up the sneakers and complete the Christmas Grinch look. The tongue showcases Kobe’s logo in vibrant green, while his signature in gold adorns the heels. Overall, these sneakers are vibrant but also engineered for performance on the court.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” will be released on December 16th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop, although it’s not clear yet what the price for the grade school sizing will be. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

