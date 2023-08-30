How Many Kids Does Serena Williams Have?

In sports, certain names can rarely ever be spoken without an air of reverence. There are those who have eternally etched their names in the sands of time and whose impact will be felt for generations to come. Serena Williams is one of such people. The veteran is an incomparable tennis legend and inarguably one of the greatest players ever to hold a racket. Her legacy is untouchable in the world of tennis and sports at large. With 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her name and numerous other achievements, Williams has established herself as one of the most accomplished sportspeople of all time. Also, her impact goes beyond her records, as she’s been a trailblazer for women and Black American athletes, inspiring generations.

Serena Williams's Relationship & Marriage To Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams retired in September 2022, after an illustrious and iconic career. In 2016, Williams got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The two started dating in 2015 after they met in Rome, where they happened to be staying at the same hotel. Their relationship quickly grew and culminated in Ohanian proposing to Williams in 2016. They married in November 2017.

Their relationship has been highly publicized, and they often share glimpses of their life on social media. Since their relationship began, Ohanian has been openly supportive of Serena’s tennis career and her endeavors off the court. He often cheered her on from the stands during her matches and lovingly doted on her.

Further, their relationship has been widely celebrated for their strong bond and mutual respect. Williams and Ohanian have used their platforms to advocate for various causes and promote positive change. They have also been vocal about issues such as gender equality and the importance of parental leave. Their relationship inspires many, highlighting the balance between personal and professional lives and the importance of a supportive partnership.

The couple are not strangers to the spotlight and media attention, but a fresh buzz surrounds them and their family. This is because they very recently welcomed a new member into their home. A year after retirement, Serena Williams has now given birth to her second child. The happy couple are now proud parents of two beautiful children.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian

Alexis Olympia Ohanian, often referred to by her middle name Olympia, is Williams’ daughter and first child. Born on September 1, 2017, her birth marked a significant milestone in her parents’ lives and garnered widespread attention due to Serena’s pregnancy complications and subsequent health challenges. Additionally, Olympia’s birth came right before her parents’ star-studded wedding ceremony.

Growing up in the public eye, Olympia has made numerous appearances on her parents' social media accounts and in the press. Serena and her husband often share adorable milestones from Olympia’s life. While her parents have achieved fame and success in their respective fields, Olympia’s journey is yet to unfold. Whether she decides to follow in her parents’ footsteps or pursue her own passions, she is undoubtedly positioned to have an interesting and impactful life.

Adira River Ohanian

Adira was born on August 22, 2023. The newborn is already popular and adored around the globe. Adira is Serena’s second child, and her arrival was announced via a skit on TikTok. The video features baby Adira, Serena, Alexis, and their daughter Olympia. The caption reads, “Welcome my beautiful angel.” Ohanian also took to Instagram to celebrate the arrival of their second child. He also posted photos of his beautiful family, including a loving caption welcoming Adira and celebrating his wife.

