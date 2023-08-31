Miranda Kerr Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Miranda Kerr, the Australian supermodel, has been a prominent figure in the fashion industry for years. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth, and what has contributed to her success?

Miranda Kerr’s journey to fame and fortune is a testament to her talent, determination, and business acumen. Born on April 20, 1983, in Sydney, Australia, Kerr grew up as a tomboy, enjoying activities like horse riding and motorbike racing in New South Wales. Her life took a dramatic turn when, at the age of 13, she won the Dolly Magazine/Impulse Model Competition. This win catapulted her into the limelight, marking the beginning of her modeling career.

Rising Through The Ranks

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Model Miranda Kerr poses backstage at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show at The Armory on November 19, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Kerr’s early modeling assignments included ad campaigns for renowned brands like Billabong Girls, Tigerlily, and One Teaspoon. Her move to New York opened doors to even more significant opportunities. She graced the pages of elite magazines such as ELLE, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar. In 2006, she became the face of Maybelline, further elevating her status in the modeling world. Becoming the first Australian Victoria’s Secret Angel was a significant milestone in her career. This association made her a household name, with her popularity soaring globally.

Diversifying Her Portfolio

MUNICH, GERMANY – APRIL 17: Model and Reebok Easytone Ambassador Miranda Kerr reveals a 3D image shot by Rankin during a Reebok Satisfaction photo call on the roof of the Bayerisch Hof Hotel on April 17, 2012 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for Reebok)

Beyond modeling, Miranda Kerr has ventured into various business endeavors. Notably, she launched her skincare line, KORA Organics, in 2009. This brand reflects her passion for organic and natural beauty products. Additionally, she has shown her versatility by releasing a cover of Elvis’ “You’re the Boss” and authoring Treasure Yourself in 2010.

Personal Life & Accolades

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 14: Actress Miranda Kerr attends the Next Era Jaguar Vehicle Unveiling Event at Milk Studios on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Kerr’s personal life has also been in the spotlight. She was previously married to actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a son, Flynn. Later, she began a relationship with billionaire Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel. The couple has two children, Hart and Myles Spiegel.

Throughout her career, Miranda Kerr has received numerous accolades. She has consistently ranked on various Sexiest Woman polls and lists. Notably, she was named Sexiest Woman Alive by Esquire UK in 2012 and secured the top spot on Australian Maxim‘s 2012 Hot 100 List. Her dimples and “girl next door” appearance have become her modeling trademarks.

Conclusion

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Model Miranda Kerr walks the runway at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show at The Armory on November 19, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Miranda Kerr’s net worth of $60 million in 2023 reflects her hard work, talent, and strategic business decisions. From her early days in New South Wales to gracing international runways and launching her skincare line, Kerr’s journey is an inspiration. Her success story serves as a reminder that with passion, determination, and the right opportunities, one can achieve great heights in their chosen field.