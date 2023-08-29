PinkyDoll “Light Skin Fishing” Accusations Fly After 2023 Streamy Awards Appearance

Usually, when there’s discourse to unravel about someone altering the colour of their skin, it’s due to a white person attempting to take on a more Black persona. Alabama Barker is one person who’s often faced with accusations like this, though the teen continues to let them roll off her back as she moves forward in her hip-hop career. On the other end of the spectrum is PinkyDoll, who caused some serious commotion with her appearance at the 2023 Streamy Awards.

Viewers weren’t expecting to see the NPC content creator take the stage at the annual event, but she happily presented Kai Cenat with his well-deserved trophy. As per usual, PinkyDoll was dressed in her best, though many have noticed that her skin looks significantly darker in the video and photos captured at the Steamys than it does in her other social media posts. Many have confessed that they’ve always thought the Canadian is a “yellow bone,” when in reality, she’s a brown-skinned girl.

PinkyDoll Looks Noticeably Different During First Public Appearance

Some of those chiming in are of the opinion that altering her appearance is intentional on PinkyDoll’s part, perhaps in hopes of attracting a wider audience. “PinkyDoll using colourism to get the bag was an elite game plan,” one Twitter user reflected on Monday (August 28) evening. “Yes yes yes, brown skin so good,” they further joked.

“People been benefitting off blackfishing so I’m not even mad at PinkyDoll for doing the reverse,” someone else wrote in defense of the OnlyFans model. “Stop being colourist then.” Still, there are some who think it’s wrong of the 27-year-old to trick her audience like this.

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to see what Twitter users are saying about PinkyDoll’s first major public appearance at the 2023 Streamy Awards. Do you think the content creator is wrong for seemingly lightening the colour of her skin on camera with filters, or is the controversy not as deep as some are making it out to be? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

Got a light skinned friend look like Pinkydoll



Got a dark skinned friend look like Pinkydoll https://t.co/FSwHUgLgbx — Rob. (@BarackOMamba) August 28, 2023

Pinkydoll using colorism to get the bag was a elite game plan. Yes yes yes brown skin so good. — Lioness SZN 7/26 (@charmdiddy) August 29, 2023

People been benefitting off black fishing so I’m not even mad at pinky doll for doing the reverse stop being colourist then. — Audrey (@audreythefinest) August 29, 2023

Wow those filters really made PinkyDoll lightskin. But in real life she’s brownskin. What!?



Regardless, she is beautiful 😍 https://t.co/4SnoEG3wls — CeeCee Mari (@MariCeeCee98) August 28, 2023

WTF. PinkyDoll is actually much darker than she does in real life. I thought she was actually a yellow bone. https://t.co/aiDPXCg58q — #passportsis (@sadgyalbae) August 28, 2023

Pinky Doll has multiple pics on her social media showing her real skin. This is not the huge revelation y’all think it is 😭. Let’s wrap this colorism crusader talk up by 11:59 pls. — HEIGHT SUPREMACIST (@RogueBlackGirl) August 29, 2023

Brown Pinkydoll > whoever that lightskin woman was 😩 https://t.co/n1DiNIktxH — Lover girl 💗 (@Fiyasohollywood) August 29, 2023

THAT’S PINKYDOLL OUTSIDE OF TIKTOK?? pic.twitter.com/KYeCk221AG — zont zo it (@oplivio) August 29, 2023

Pinkydoll the first sex worker to have videos looking like both versions of Michael Jackson — That Rabbit Guy (@Son_ImSleep) August 29, 2023

You have people calling Pinkydoll smart for allegedly subscribing to and ultimately benefitting from colourism. The mental gymnastics are truly impressive at this point. https://t.co/CUz6NRkYDn — Anthony Maruwa (@elchaupo) August 29, 2023

